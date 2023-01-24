Advanced search
AmerisourceBergen plans to change name to Cencora

01/24/2023 | 07:42am EST
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Tuesday it was planning to rename itself as Cencora as it aims to expand internationally and beyond drug distribution.

"We believe our new name better reflects who we are today and our impact across pharmaceutical care," Chief Executive Officer Steven Collis said in a statement.

The company intends to adopt the name in the second half of 2023 and will change the ticker symbol to "COR". (Reporting by Aditya Samal; editing by Shweta Agarwal)


© Reuters 2023
