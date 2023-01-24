AmerisourceBergen plans to change name to Cencora

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen
Corp said on Tuesday it was planning to rename itself as
Cencora as it aims to expand internationally and beyond drug
distribution.
"We believe our new name better reflects who we are today
and our impact across pharmaceutical care," Chief Executive
Officer Steven Collis said in a statement.
The company intends to adopt the name in the second half of
2023 and will change the ticker symbol to "COR".
(Reporting by Aditya Samal; editing by Shweta Agarwal)