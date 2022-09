Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corporation said on Monday it will acquire privately held German company PharmaLex Holding GmbH for 1.28 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in cash to expand its global biopharma services platform. ($1 = 0.9858 euros) (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)