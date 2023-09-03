Certain Common Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023.

Certain Common Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 31 days starting from 3-AUG-2023 to 3-SEP-2023.



Details:

The selling stockholder and directors and executive officers of the company have agreed, subject to specified exceptions, for a period of 30 days after the date of this prospectus supplement without the prior written consent of the underwriter, not to directly or indirectly offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for common stock.s