Ameritek Ventures : Attorney Letter December 31 2021

Gary Burnett Admitted in Nevada and Utah Jeffrey J. Whitehead Admitted in Nevada, New York, Arizona, Colorado Theresa Mains Admitted in Nevada Ronald Wilhelm Admitted in Ohio June 3, 2022 OTC Markets Group Inc. 300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor New York, New York 10282 Re: Ameritek Ventures, a State of Nevada corporation (the "Company" or "Issuer"). Subj.: Letter with Respect to Adequate Current Information for the Issuer: Annual Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2021. Dear Ladies and Gentlemen: We write to provide the OTC Markets Group Inc. with an opinion with respect to the Company. OTC Markets Group Inc. is entitled to rely on such opinion in determining whether to permit quotations in the Issuer's securities (the "Securities") in the OTC Markets Group Inc. quotation venue and in deciding whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). We have acted as counsel to the AMERITEK VENTURES, Inc. ("Issuer"). Jeffrey J. Whitehead ("Mr. Whitehead or "Counsel") is one of the principal attorneys of the Firm and otherwise is a citizen and resident of the U.S. The Firm has been retained by the Issuer solely for the purpose of reviewing the current information supplied by the Issuer. Neither the Firm nor I own any shares of the Issuer's securities and will not receive any shares of the Issuer's securities as payment for services rendered, currently or in the future. I have examined such corporate records, e.g. Articles of Incorporation, Bylaws, corporate minutes and other documents and such questions of law as I have considered necessary or appropriate for purposes of rendering this letter. I am authorized to practice law in the State of Nevada, including the laws of the United States. I am permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") and have not been prohibited from practice thereunder. I am not currently and have not been in the preceding five (5) years, suspended or barred from practicing in any state or jurisdiction, or charged in a civil or criminal case. I am not currently

and have not been in the preceding five (5) years, subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the Commission, the U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency. On the 5th day of May 2022, the Issuer posted on the OTC Disclosure and News Service its Annual Report for the year ending December 31, 2021, and on June 3, 2022, it posted an amended Annual Report for the same year end, prepared in accordance with Rule 15c2- 11(a)(5) promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). I have reviewed all such documents (the "Information") in connection with the preparation of this letter and find them to be suitable for public disclosure. It is my belief that the Information (i) constitutes "adequate current public information" concerning the Securities and the Issuer and "is available" within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act, (ii) includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from the Issuer to publish a quotation for the Securities under Rule 15c2-11 under the Exchange Act, (iii) complies as to form with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Guidelines for Providing Adequate Current Information, which are located on the Internet at www.otcmarkets.com,and (iv) has been posted on the OTC Disclosure and News Service. The opinion and conclusions herein are based upon documentation and facts made available to me by the Company and are based on the accuracy of those documents and facts. The documentation that was provided to me was believed to be true and reliable in its contents. Below is the information posted to the OTC Disclosure and News Service on June 3, 2022, and Financials posted May 5, 2022 which I have reviewed in rendering this opinion: Annual Report years 2020 and 2021 ended December 31, 2021. Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021, (Unaudited). Statement of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited). Statement of Stockholders' Equity for the year ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited). Statement of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited). Notes to Financial Statements (Unaudited). I spoke with Shaun Passley, Custodian, CEO, CFO and Director of the Issuer, ("Custodian") to discuss and review the above documentation with management of the Issuer and with a majority of the Board of Directors. In the event that the facts and information in all such documents are determined not to be true, this opinion shall be null and void. The party responsible for preparation of the financial statements of the Issuer is: James Sherman, CPA

Advocate Accounting 602B W. 5th Avenue Naperville, Illinois 60563 Phone: 630.778.7333 Email: jsherman@advocateaccounting.com The Transfer Agent for the Issuer is: Colonial Stock Transfer Co, Inc. 66 Exchange Place, Ste 100 Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Main (801) 355-5740 Direct (801) 433-9556 Fax (801) 355-6505 The Transfer Agent is listed with the Commission and also has Depository Trust Corporation approval. As of December 31, 2021 there were a weighted average of 514,226,791 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding of the Issuer, fully diluted. The Annual Report for the period ending December 31, 2021 was the basis for the number of shares issued and outstanding. To the best of counsel's knowledge, after inquiry of management and the directors of the Issuer, neither the Issuer, nor counsel or any 5% holder is currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory authority for any violation of federal or state securities law. The Issuer was incorporated in the State of Nevada on December 27, 2010, and renamed itself Ameritek Ventures on June 20, 2017 and was a "Reporting Issuer" subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act. Based on its Annual Report year ended December 31, 2020, the Company indicates it is not currently a "shell company" as it is pursuing an identified business plan (owning fiber optic patents with a desire to develop those fiber optic rights), maintains assets valued at $ 3,523,567.00 and reported revenue of $ 0.00. The OTC Markets Group Inc. is entitled to rely on the opinion set forth hereinabove when determining whether to permit quotations in the Issuer's Securities in the OTC Markets Group Inc. quotation venue and the OTC Markets Group Inc. is hereby granted permission to post this letter on the OTC Disclosure and News Service for viewing by the public and regulators. However, this letter and the opinions set forth herein may not be quoted in whole or in part, relied upon by any other person or entity, filed with any government agency or otherwise referred to or utilized for any other purpose, without, in each instance, my prior written consent. Counsel has relied on information obtained from public officials, the Custodian (the "Issuer," and other open sources. Counsel has no reason to believe that any records, certificates, or other documents of the Issuer (that Counsel has reviewed herewith) are not accurate, authentic, or reliable. The opinion expressed above is subject to the following assumptions, exceptions and qualifications:

Counsel has assumed that (i) all information contained in all documents received and reviewed by Counsel is true and correct, (ii) all signatures on all documents reviewed by Counsel are genuine, (iii) all documents submitted to Counsel as originals are true and complete, (iv) all documents submitted to Counsel as copies are true and complete copies of the originals, and (v) each natural person signing any document reviewed by us had the legal capacity to do so; Counsel has made no independent investigation as to the accuracy or completeness of any factual matters contained in the records, documents and certificates that it has reviewed in connection with this opinion; Counsel is admitted to the practice of law in the State of Nevada. The opinion expressed above is limited to the federal laws of the United States of America. No other opinion is expressed regarding the law of other jurisdictions, choice of law, or conflict of law, and this opinion letter in no way relies on the work of other counsel outside of the Firm. Counsel is permitted to practice, and in fact currently does practice, before the SEC. Counsel is not currently , nor at any time in the past five years has been, the subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the SEC, the U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), or any other United States federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency. Counsel is not currently , nor at any time in the past five years has been, suspended or barred from practicing in any state or jurisdiction, nor has counsel been charged in a civil or criminal case. This opinion is only for the benefit of and may be relied upon only by Custodian and the Transfer Agent. The opinions set forth in this letter are limited to those expressly stated and no other opinion may be inferred nor is any implied. No other use or distribution of this opinion may be made without prior written consent. This opinion is given as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation, and hereby disclaim any obligation, to update or supplement this opinion in response to a subsequent change in the law or future events affecting the