  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ameritek Ventures, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATVK   US03078H1032

AMERITEK VENTURES, INC.

(ATVK)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:08 2023-05-25 pm EDT
0.008700 USD   -32.03%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. Announces OTC Markets has Removed the Caveat Emptor; ATVK is SEC Fully Reporting Company

05/26/2023 | 07:36am EDT
CHICAGO, IL , May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ATVK), an emerging technology provider of robotic technology, artificial intelligence software, machine learning processes, and blockchain cloud software  for businesses and governments, announced today that the OTC Markets has removed the Caveat Emptor warning from the OTC Markets website that was on the Company’s profile page. This Caveat Emptor removal occurred after the Company’s Form 10 became effective; we received the no comment letter from the SEC, which made us a SEC fully reporting company, and finally, after we cleared our Form 211 from FINRA.

Ameritek Chairman and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley said, Ameritek Ventures is an exciting turnaround story. We are now able to share what we have been working on which will generate new revenue streams.”

Ameritek Ventures will gradually launch new and upgraded products and software technology throughout the year. The company intends to keep investors in the loop by regularly releasing company updates through various online platforms and press releases. 

About Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures is a group of companies that provides various world-class artificial intelligence software and hardware products and services beneficial to businesses, organizations, and governments. We manufacture and innovate advanced technological developments in the medical industry, portable medical use mini-fridge. Ameritek Ventures explores augmented reality technology with Augmum, Inc. Augmum, Inc., a subsidiary of Ameritek Ventures, Inc., is a glove and glasses augmented reality technology manufacturer. Augmum creates motion-tracking robotic hands, touch-sensing gloves, and virtual-reality glasses using machine learning systems, haptic technology, and augmented technology to control its six-axis robotic arm.

Safe Harbor

This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Ameritek Ventures assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Ameritek Ventures. Investors are encouraged to review Ameritek Ventures' public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact the following:

Investor Relations
https://twitter.com/AmeritekInfo
investors@ameritekventures.com

(312) 239-3574
https://www.ameritekventures.com/


All news about AMERITEK VENTURES, INC.
07:36aAmeritek Ventures, Inc. Announces OTC Markets has Removed the Caveat Emptor; ATVK is SE..
GL
03/06Ameritek Ventures, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2022Ameritek Ventures : Financial Statements June 30, 2022
PU
2022Ameritek Ventures : Attorney Letter Amended Dec 31 2021 Current Information
PU
2022Ameritek Ventures : Attorney Letter December 31 2021
PU
2021Ameritek Ventures, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2021Ameritek Ventures, Inc. acquired interlinkONE, Inc. for $0.5 million.
CI
2021Ameritek Ventures : Releases Growth Plan for 2021; Filing S-1 Registration Statement to Up..
AQ
2021Ameritek Ventures Merges With Bozki, Inc., Becomes the Owner of Multiple New Products; ..
GL
2021Ameritek Ventures, Inc. acquired Bozki Inc.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,08 M - -
Net income 2022 0,17 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,78 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,47 M 4,47 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart AMERITEK VENTURES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ameritek Ventures, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shaun A. Passley Chairman, President, CEO, CFO & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERITEK VENTURES, INC.443.75%4
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.60.70%13 340
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.226.55%1 938
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.166.37%1 525
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION382.07%851
CIPHER MINING INC.310.71%573
