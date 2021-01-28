Log in
AMERITEK VENTURES, INC.

AMERITEK VENTURES, INC.

(ATVK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ameritek Ventures : Merges With Bozki, Inc., Becomes the Owner of Multiple New Products

01/28/2021 | 05:01am EST
Ameritek Ventures 
Ameritek Ventures Merges With Bozki, Inc., Becomes the Owner of Multiple New Products 
28-Jan-2021 / 11:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ameritek Ventures Merges With Bozki, Inc., Becomes the Owner of Multiple New Products; One of Them is Augmum, Inc. 
Augmented Reality Robotic Patent Pending Technology 
Augmum Technology uses Glasses and Gloves to remote control Robotic Snake Arms. 
 
LAS VEGAS - via NewMediaWire -- Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ATVK), a company focused on developing and launching 
innovative technology manufacturing products for businesses and governments, announced today its merger with Bozki, 
Inc., has brought its access to several new products; one of them is Patent Pending Augmum.  Please visit 
www.augmum.com for more information. 
Augmum, Inc., a subsidiary of Ameritek Ventures, Inc., is a glove and glasses augmented reality technology manufacturer 
using Augmented Reality (AR) technology and Machine Learning Systems (MLS) to control robotic snake arms. Augmum is 
developing motion-tracking robotic hands, touch-sensing gloves, and virtual-reality glasses using machine learning 
systems, haptic technology, and augmented technology to control its snake mechanical arms. 
Robotic technology is the future 
This robotic technology will be operated by virtual reality actual monitoring and accessibility, making the execution 
of tasks rapid and extremely accurate. Automated technology will replace manual work and eliminate excess workforce. It 
will enable industries to save on human resources while increasing the output and product quality. Additionally, users 
will operate the robotic six (6) axis arm, glass, and gloves interface using a remote device. 
Augmum is also developing a peer to peer augmented reality system in which a trainer has a pair of gloves and glasses 
sync to the trainee's pair of gloves and glasses. The Trainer can see what the trainee sees and touches, allowing the 
trainee to receive remote teaching from a distance. This peer to peer Augmented Reality system will be an excellent 
tool for retirees who can train new workers from their homes as if they work on the site. 
The robot arm can take many roles and will be beneficial to multiple industries. Businesses that produce masses of 
products and execute heavy tasks can benefit significantly from this robotic technology. 
Ameritek Chairman and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley said, "We anticipate the future, bringing the future, here and now. 
Developing Augmum Technology, different businesses and organizations across industries will benefit from augmented 
reality technology on a whole other level." 
Update on Cleaning up the Balance Sheet 
Ameritek is in the process of voiding financing agreements done by the previous management team. If we are successful, 
we are asking for the court to return shares issuance. Per recent court rulings in different cases as defined of what a 
dealer is. Per a recent court ruling, if an unregistered dealer completes a transaction, the entity's owners, officers, 
and directors can be held personally liable. This means Ameritek can collect from the entity and the people who own or 
manage the company. The process of cleaning up the balance sheet will be completed over some time. The recent rulings 
provide Ameritek with a path forward to help it grow and move into the future. 
 
About Ameritek Ventures 
Ameritek Ventures is a group of companies that provides various world-class software and hardware products and services 
beneficial to businesses, organizations, and governments. We manufacture and innovate advanced technological 
developments in the medical industry, portable medical use mini-fridge. Ameritek Ventures explores augmented reality 
technology with Augmum, Inc. Augmum, Inc., a subsidiary of Ameritek Ventures, Inc., is a glove and glasses augmented 
reality technology manufacturer. Augmum creates motion-tracking robotic hands, touch-sensing gloves, and 
virtual-reality glasses using machine learning systems, haptic technology, and augmented technology to control its 
six-axis robotic arm. 
 
Safe Harbor 
This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements 
contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities 
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking 
words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negation thereof) 
or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking 
statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that 
actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Ameritek Ventures 
assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update 
or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Ameritek Ventures. Investors are encouraged 
to review Ameritek Ventures' public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited 
financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's 
operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations. 
 
CONTACT: For more information, please contact the following: 
 
Investor Relations 
https://twitter.com/AmeritekInfo 
investors@ameritekventures.com 
 
(312) 239-3574 
New website up 
http://www.ameritekventures.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1163904 28-Jan-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

