CSE Bulletin: Notice of Distribution - Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (AWLI)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 septembre/September 2022) - Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) has announced that the Company has entered into an arrangement agreement dated March 31, 2022 with ISM Resources Corp. (“ISM”) whereby the Company intends to spin off its existing non-lithium assets into a separate entity ("Spin-Out"), ISM.

Through the Spin-Out, shareholders of the Company will exchange all of the existing issued and outstanding Ameriwest common shares (the “Old Ameriwest Shares”) for one new common share of the Company (having identical terms as the existing common shares) and one-quarter of one common share in the capital of ISM for each Old Ameriwest Share. There will be no change in Ameriwest shareholders’ holdings in the Company as a result of the Spin-Out.

For further information please see the issuer's March 31, 2022 and September 15, 2022 news releases.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (« Ameriwest » ou la « Société ») a annoncé que la Société a conclu un accord d'arrangement en date du 31 mars 2022 avec ISM Resources Corp. (« ISM ») par lequel la Société a l'intention de céder son -les actifs de lithium dans une entité distincte, ISM.

Dans le cadre du Spin-Out, les actionnaires de la Société échangeront toutes les actions ordinaires existantes émises et en circulation d'Ameriwest (les « anciennes actions d'Ameriwest ») contre une nouvelle action ordinaire de la Société (ayant des conditions identiques à celles des actions ordinaires existantes) et un quart d'une action ordinaire du capital d'ISM pour chaque action Old Ameriwest. Il n'y aura aucun changement dans la participation des actionnaires d'Ameriwest dans la Société.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter les communiqués de presse de l'émetteur du 31 mars 2022 et du 15 septembre 2022.

Symbol/Symbole: AWLI Ex-distribution Date/Date ex-distribution: Le 22 septembre/September 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 23 septembre/September 2022 New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 03078N 10 0 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 03078N 10 0 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 03078L104/CA03078L1040

