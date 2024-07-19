AMES NATIONAL CORPORATION

ANNOUNCES EARNINGS FOR THE second QUARTER OF 2024

Ames, Iowa - Ames National Corporation (Nasdaq: ATLO; the "Company") today reported net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $2.2 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.28 per share, earned in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income for the Company totaled $4.5 million or $0.50 per share, compared to $5.8 million or $0.64 per share earned in 2023. The decrease in earnings is primarily the result of higher interest expense on deposits and other borrowed funds, offset in part by an increase in interest income on loans. The higher interest expense on deposits is due to an increase in market rates and customers seeking higher interest rate options. The increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to higher rates and growth in the loan portfolio.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (in thousands) $ 2,184 $ 2,557 $ 4,488 $ 5,754 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.50 $ 0.64 Return on average assets 0.41 % 0.47 % 0.42 % 0.54 % Return on average equity 5.40 % 6.45 % 5.50 % 7.40 % Efficiency ratio 79.61 % 77.57 % 78.78 % 73.87 % Net interest margin 2.14 % 2.20 % 2.14 % 2.26 %

COMPANY STOCK HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended June 30, Company Stock (ATLO) 2024 Closing price $20.49 Price range $18.81 - 21.70 Book value per common share $18.58 Cash dividend declared $0.27 Dividend yield 5.27%

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Assets $ 2,126,315 $ 2,174,261 Loans receivable, net 1,281,214 1,232,772 Deposits 1,821,113 1,863,277 Stockholders' equity 167,053 155,429 Capital ratio 7.86 % 7.15 %

Second Quarter 2024 Results:

Second quarter 2024 loan interest income was $2.2 million higher than second quarter 2023 and was primarily due to higher average interest rates and growth in the loan portfolio. Deposit interest expense increased $2.2 million during this same period due primarily to an increase in market interest rates and customers shifting to higher rate deposit products. Other borrowed funds interest expense increased $289 thousand during the same period due primarily to higher rates on borrowings. Second quarter 2024 net interest income totaled $10.9 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 3.8%, compared to the same quarter a year ago. The Company's net interest margin was 2.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 2.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The net interest margin was 2.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest margin compared to 2023 was primarily due to an increase in market interest rates and deposits repricing more quickly than interest-earning assets.

A credit loss expense of $182 thousand was recognized in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to a credit loss expense of $33 thousand in the second quarter of 2023. There were no net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net loan charge-offs of $23 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The credit loss expense in 2024 was primarily due to loan growth.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.6 million as compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 13.1%. The increase is primarily due to an increase in estate fees recognized in wealth management income.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $10.7 million compared to $10.6 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.7%. The increase is primarily due to an increase in number of employees, normal increases in salaries and benefits and $300 thousand of consultant fees for certain contract negotiations included in professional fees. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by a decrease in other expenses due to a wire fraud loss of $523 thousand recorded in the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 79.61% for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 77.57% in the second quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $385 thousand compared to $464 thousand recorded in the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate was 15% for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The lower than expected tax rate in 2024 and 2023 was primarily due to tax-exempt interest income and New Markets Tax Credits.

Six Months 2024 Results:

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 loan interest income was $5.0 million higher than the first six months of 2023. The increase is primarily due to higher average rates and growth in the loan portfolio. Deposit interest expense increased $5.1 million during this same period due to an increase in market interest rates and customers shifting to higher rate deposit products. The net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $21.8 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 5.2%, compared to the same period a year ago. The Company's net interest margin was 2.14% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 2.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in market interest rates and deposits repricing more quickly than interest-earning assets.

A credit loss expense of $351 thousand was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to a credit loss expense of $308 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net loan recoveries totaled $4 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to net loan charge-offs of $181 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The credit loss expense in 2024 was primarily due to loan growth and an increase in the risks associated with the softening of commercial real estate collateral. The credit loss expense in 2023 was primarily due to charge-offs in the agriculture and commercial loan portfolios.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $4.8 million compared to $4.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 5.0%. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in estate fees recognized in wealth management income and partially offset by losses on the sale of securities.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $20.9 million compared to $20.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 2.9%. The increase is primarily due to an increase in number of employees, normal increases in salaries and benefits and $350 thousand of consultant fees for certain contract negotiations included in professional fees. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by a decrease in other expenses due to a wire fraud loss of $523 thousand recorded in the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 78.78% and 73.87% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $0.8 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The effective tax rate was 15% and 16% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The lower than expected tax rate in 2024 and 2023 was due primarily to tax-exempt interest income and New Markets Tax Credits.

Balance Sheet Review:

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.1 billion, a decrease of $47.9 million, as compared to June 30, 2023. The decrease in assets was primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing deposits and securities available-for-sale, partially offset by an increase in loans.

Securities available-for-sale as of June 30, 2024 decreased to $690.8 million from $758.5 million as of June 30, 2023. The decrease in securities available-for-sale is primarily due to maturities in excess of purchases. The Company's investment portfolio had an expected duration of 3.34 years as of June 30, 2024. There are approximately $104 million of investments maturing within one year at an average yield of approximately 1.8%.

Net loans as of June 30, 2024 increased to $1.28 billion as compared to $1.23 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 3.9%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the agriculture, commercial real estate, and multifamily loan portfolios. Impaired loans were $12.0 million and $10.7 million as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. There are approximately $229 million of loans maturing within one year.

The allowance for credit losses on June 30, 2024 totaled $17.2 million, or 1.32% of loans, compared to $16.3 million, or 1.31% of loans, as of June 30, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses is mainly due to loan growth and an increased collateral value risk factor in the commercial real estate portfolio.

Other assets were $12.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $4.9 million as of June 30, 2023. The increase in other assets is due to $8 million of investments that matured on June 30, 2024 with the proceeds received on July 1, 2024.

Deposits totaled $1.82 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 2.3%, compared to $1.86 billion recorded as of June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits is primarily due to lower balances in retail and commercial noninterest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts as customers seek higher interest rates. A portion of the decrease in retail and commercial noninterest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts was offset by an increase in time deposits and public funds. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase decreased to $40.7 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $48.1 million as of June 30, 2023. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and deposit balances fluctuate as customers' liquidity needs vary and could be impacted by prevailing market interest rates, competition, and economic conditions.

Other borrowings decreased to $85.9 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $97.4 million as of June 30, 2023. The Company has reduced borrowings throughout 2024 as investments have matured.

The Company's stockholders' equity represented 7.9% of total assets as of June 30, 2024 with all of the Company's six affiliate banks considered well-capitalized as defined by federal capital regulations. Total stockholders' equity was $167.1 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $155.4 million as of June 30, 2023. The increase in stockholders' equity of $11.7 million was primarily the result of a decrease in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On May 8, 2024, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock, payable on August 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2024, equal to $0.27 per share.

Forecasted Earnings

Based upon the 2024 year to date net income, management is anticipating that the Company will not meet the 2024 forecasted earnings primarily due to higher than anticipated interest expense on deposits and other borrowings.

About Ames National Corporation

Ames National Corporation affiliate Iowa banks are First National Bank, Ames; Boone Bank & Trust Co., Boone; State Bank & Trust Co., Nevada; Reliance State Bank, Story City; United Bank & Trust Co., Marshalltown; and Iowa State Savings Bank, Creston, Iowa.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides the Company with the opportunity to make cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements contained in this News Release, including forward-looking statements concerning the Company's future performance and asset quality. Forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are not historical facts and are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, predictions and expectations of future events, including the Company's future performance, taking into account all information currently available to management. These beliefs, assumptions, predictions and expectations are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to management and many of which are beyond management's control. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, asset quality, plans and objectives may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "forecasts", "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "views," "intends" and similar words or phrases. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's future performance and asset quality include, but are not limited to, the following: national, regional and local economic conditions and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers; competitive products and pricing available in the marketplace; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company's loan and investment portfolios, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses as dictated by new market conditions or regulatory requirements; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including rising inflation rates; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. government; changes in governmental regulations affecting financial institutions (including regulatory fees and capital requirements); changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management and asset/liability management; the financial and securities markets; the availability of and cost associated with sources of liquidity; and other risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including those discussed under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements and Business Risks" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the foregoing risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

AMES NATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, June 30, ASSETS 2024 2023 Cash and due from banks $ 25,494 $ 22,045 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 37,948 71,254 Total cash and cash equivalents 63,442 93,299 Interest-bearing time deposits 6,415 11,114 Securities available-for-sale 690,843 758,520 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) stock, at cost 3,948 4,007 Loans receivable, net 1,281,214 1,232,772 Loans held for sale 510 652 Bank premises and equipment, net 22,134 20,877 Accrued income receivable 12,484 10,560 Bank-owned life insurance 3,171 3,092 Deferred income taxes, net 16,022 20,411 Intangible assets, net 1,256 1,673 Goodwill 12,424 12,424 Other assets 12,452 4,860 Total assets $ 2,126,315 $ 2,174,261 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits Noninterest-bearing checking $ 340,569 $ 390,382 Interest-bearing checking 618,819 608,825 Savings and money market 556,074 608,000 Time, $250 and over 73,368 67,382 Other time 232,283 188,688 Total deposits 1,821,113 1,863,277 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 40,664 48,081 Other borrowings 85,930 97,400 Dividends payable 2,428 2,428 Accrued interest payable 3,191 2,334 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,936 5,312 Total liabilities 1,959,262 2,018,832 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $2 par value, authorized 18,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 8,992,167 shares as of June 30, 2024 and 2023 17,984 17,984 Additional paid-in capital 14,253 14,253 Retained earnings 180,082 180,228 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (45,266 ) (57,036 ) Total stockholders' equity 167,053 155,429 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,126,315 $ 2,174,261

AMES NATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 16,220 $ 14,001 $ 32,042 $ 27,072 Securities: Taxable 3,027 3,188 6,119 6,404 Tax-exempt 508 585 1,043 1,199 Other interest and dividend income 780 713 1,442 1,008 Total interest and dividend income 20,535 18,487 40,646 35,683 Interest expense: Deposits 8,170 5,981 15,759 10,696 Other borrowed funds 1,493 1,204 3,109 2,016 Total interest expense 9,663 7,185 18,868 12,712 Net interest income 10,872 11,302 21,778 22,971 Credit loss expense 182 33 351 308 Net interest income after credit loss expense 10,690 11,269 21,427 22,663 Noninterest income: Wealth management income 1,476 1,185 2,671 2,350 Service fees 341 334 663 657 Securities gains (losses), net - 7 (165 ) 7 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 166 109 249 159 Merchant and card fees 423 431 785 845 Other noninterest income 213 249 593 551 Total noninterest income 2,619 2,315 4,796 4,569 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,437 5,879 12,674 11,849 Data processing 1,568 1,577 3,003 2,898 Occupancy expenses, net 716 792 1,493 1,602 FDIC insurance assessments 296 349 597 519 Professional fees 863 535 1,323 995 Business development 285 305 665 664 Intangible asset amortization 86 128 173 258 New market tax credit projects amortization 175 191 349 383 Other operating expenses, net 314 807 657 1,175 Total noninterest expense 10,740 10,563 20,934 20,343 Income before income taxes 2,569 3,021 5,289 6,889 Provision for income taxes 385 464 801 1,135 Net income $ 2,184 $ 2,557 $ 4,488 $ 5,754 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.50 $ 0.64 Dividends declared per share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.54 $ 0.54

