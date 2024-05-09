AMES NATIONAL CORPORATION DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND
AMES, IOWA - On May 8, 2024, Ames National Corporation (the "Company") declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable August 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2024.
Ames National Corporation is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol, ATLO. The Company's affiliate banks include: First National Bank, Ames, Iowa; Boone Bank & Trust Co., Boone, Iowa; State Bank & Trust Co., Nevada, Iowa; Iowa State Savings Bank, Creston, Iowa; Reliance State Bank, Story City, Iowa; and United Bank & Trust Co., Marshalltown, Iowa. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.amesnational.com.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ames National Corporation published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 21:20:57 UTC.