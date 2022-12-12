Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amesite Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMST   US0310941051

AMESITE INC.

(AMST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:41 2022-12-12 am EST
0.2400 USD   +2.08%
11:04aAmesite : Integrating Research and Development Activities and Education to Prepare the Current and Future Workforces
PU
11/22This Purposeful Online Learning Company Is Forging Ahead
AQ
11/22This Purposeful Online Learning Company Is Forging Ahead
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amesite : Integrating Research and Development Activities and Education to Prepare the Current and Future Workforces

12/12/2022 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the world of research and development, staying ahead of the curve is crucial. Advances in technology are happening at an unprecedented rate, and it can be difficult to keep up with all the latest developments. One way researchers and developers can stay on top of the latest advances is by taking advantage of online learning platforms.

Online learning platforms, particularly those that leverage AI such as Amesite, provide an efficient and effective way to learn about the latest advances in a wide range of By using a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform, researchers and developers can access a wealth of information and training materials from anywhere in the world, at any time. This allows them to stay up to date with the latest developments in their field, and to quickly adapt to new technologies and techniques.

One area where online learning has been particularly beneficial is in the field of robotics. Over the past five years, there have been significant advances in robotics technology, with new robots being developed that can perform a wide range of tasks. These robots are increasingly being used in a variety of industries, from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare and agriculture. Trainings on topics such as robot design, programming, and control need to be agile and deployed quickly to stay ahead.

Another area where online learning has been instrumental in driving advances is in the field of MEMS (microelectromechanical systems). MEMS technology involves the integration of mechanical elements, sensors, and actuators onto a microchip, and has a wide range of applications in fields such as healthcare, transportation, and consumer electronics. Over the past five years, there have been significant advances in MEMS technology, with new devices being developed that are smaller, faster, and more accurate than ever before.

Online learning has also been instrumental in driving advances is in the field of 3D printing. Recently, there have been significant advances in 3D printing technology, with new printers being developed that are capable of printing a wide range of materials, from plastics and metals to ceramics and biomaterials. 3D printing is increasingly being used in a variety of industries, from aerospace and automotive to healthcare and architecture.

Finally, online learning has also been instrumental in advancing nanotechnology in topics such as nanomaterials synthesis, characterization, and applications. The development of new materials and devices at the nanoscale, with applications in fields such as energy, electronics, and medicine have advanced rapidly. Online learning platforms have a crucial role to play in enabling researchers and developers to stay on top of the latest developments in nanotechnology.

Meet Amesite

With the most advanced AI-driven learning platform available, we're the ideal SaaS Partner for any organization looking to integrate R&D and education. To find out more about what we do, click here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Amesite Inc. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMESITE INC.
11:04aAmesite : Integrating Research and Development Activities and Education to Prepare the Cur..
PU
11/22This Purposeful Online Learning Company Is Forging Ahead
AQ
11/22This Purposeful Online Learning Company Is Forging Ahead
EQ
11/21Amesite Named One of The Nation's 2022 Best and Brightest in Wellness® and 2022 Best an..
AQ
11/10AMESITE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
11/10Amesite Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/10The Market Votes : Amesite Releases Study of E-Learning Success For Global Company
AQ
11/10The Market Votes : Amesite Releases Study of E-Learning Success For Global Company
EQ
11/01With Labor Market Still A Concern, Are There Endless Opportunities In The Online Learni..
EQ
10/31Amesite Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMESITE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5,90 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7,12 M 7,12 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart AMESITE INC.
Duration : Period :
Amesite Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMESITE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 $
Average target price 3,40 $
Spread / Average Target 1 346%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ann Marie Sastry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Joseph Corrao Chief Financial Officer
J. Michael Losh Independent Director
Gil S. Omenn Independent Director
Anthony M. Barkett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMESITE INC.-77.17%7
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.03%1 829 477
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.60%49 811
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.50%48 194
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.17%44 897
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.98%35 091