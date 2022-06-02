Log in
    AMST   US0310941051

AMESITE INC.

(AMST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 03:58:30 pm EDT
0.5800 USD   -3.37%
12:12aAMESITE : Summer 2022
PU
05/23AMESITE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13AMESITE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Amesite : Summer 2022

06/02/2022 | 12:12am EDT
SUMMER 2022

Company

Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For such forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. As used below and throughout this presentation, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Amesite individually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for and continued access to additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisions that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this presentation should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein.

© 2022 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Investment Highlights

1

2

3

4

5

MARKET OPPORTUNITY addressing multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education.

UNIQUE MODEL for transparent B2B business that creates an opportunity for growth and revenue for customers.

PROVEN TECHNOLOGY that scales, with the efficiency and interoperability that customers need.

SUCCESSFUL PRODUCTS that customers LOVE : strong focus on technology + design to create great user experiences.

STRONG DIFFERENTIATION in markets that urgently

need technology to meet the demand for growth.

© 2022 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Meet

Amesite

Amesite's cloud-based platform + content creation services provide fully- managed, customized learning ecosystms for businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and universities.

Amesite is unique in its focus on the user experience for learning: for instructors, administrators and learners.

© 2022 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Markets: Tens of Thousands of

Organizations Deliver eLearning. They

Need an eLearning PARTNER.

$332.9B

Corporate raining market size in US

6K

US Colleges & Universities

$16.3B

Museum market size in US

$3.6B

US DoL Training budget in 2020

Businesses must rapidly upskill employees and smoothly launch large programs

Universities must increase pre-college and professional learning and generate revenue

Museums must deliver teacher and student learning and engagement and drive revenue with donor eLearning engagements

Government must provide online training for large workforces

© 2022 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amesite Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 04:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,67 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 10,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 14,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 68,0x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 62,9%
Managers and Directors
Ann Marie Sastry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Joseph Corrao Chief Financial Officer
J. Michael Losh Independent Director
Gil S. Omenn Independent Director
Anthony M. Barkett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMESITE INC.-43.69%15
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-19.00%2 033 325
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.81%55 099
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.38%48 828
SEA LIMITED-64.35%46 268
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-52.99%45 078