Meet
Amesite
We deliver AI-powered online learning systems for colleges and universities, under a new, no-risk,no setup fee deal, enabling professional development programs to scale at low cost.
We deliver AI-poweredapps to markets of professionals who can utilize AI to improve their job performance and reduce stress.
Higher Ed Uses Our
Learning Community
Environments® (LCEs) - Sell
Regionally
GLOBAL ONLINE LEARNING MARKET
WILL REACH ~$850B BY 2030.
Nurses Use NurseMagicTM
to Improve Performance
and Earn CE Credits
2023 GLOBAL AI MARKET SIZE: ~$208B.
2030 GLOBAL AI MARKET SIZE : nearly $2T.
Simple Deal.
Sustainable
Systems.
Enormous Markets.
Amesite's Disruptive Tech Delivers the Best Deal in EdTech for Higher Ed.
- No Setup Fee
- White Labeled
- 100% Flexibility in Content Delivery
- No-Risk,5y Contracts
- AI-PoweredCoding and Features that Drive Retention
#1
Highest Learner Retention in the Industry
#1
Ranked #1 among competitors (2U, PowerSchool
and Coursera) in third-party evaluation
Amesite
Scales
Online
Learning for Colleges
Powered by AI. Out-of-the-box scalability.
1 Onboard
- Quick, seamless setup
- 100% of training provided
- Integrates to customer website
2 Launch
- Users can self-enroll or be enrolled administratively
- Login via SSO is supported
3 Manage
- Instant, unlimited, customized reporting
- 100% user training & progress reviews
Performance
and Customer
Accolades
Amesite Retention Rates
96-98%
Industry Average
68-73%
Retention Rate
Amesite
Brings AI-PoweredTools and CE credits to Nurses
Get key info on prescription
Enter patient characteristics
Translate medial jargon
and non-prescription drugs
and symptoms for
instantly for simplified
from the FDA's database.
diagnostic insights.
explanations.
Powered by AI. Out-of-the-box scalability.
Explain medical practices to patients for enhanced patient care.
Get answers to your
Communicate with compassion
questions and inquiries.
and professionalism.
How Amesite Generates Revenue
with Our Platform and App
Amesite leverages regional and community colleges to market and sell professional programs.
Deliver Learning Community
Environments® (LCEs).
Colleges Sell Regionally.
YEAR THREE
Users: 1000 / mo
College Revenue: $720k
AMST Revenue: $360k
YEAR TWO
Users: 250 / mo
College Revenue: $180k
AMST Revenue: $90k
YEAR
ONE
Users: -
College Revenue: -
AMST Revenue: -
B2C Users Purchase on a
Freemium Model.
APR 24 2024
NurseMagicTM
MAR 6 2024
Beta Launched
Active Shooter
Preparedness App
MAR 4 2024
with Chris Grollnek
Announced
Amesite Announced its
JUN 28 2023
Partnership with PACE
to Provide CE Credits
V6.3 Platform, Utilizing
AI-First Infrastructure
Launched
Subscription is FREE to build usership and improve product.
Subscription will convert to paid for popular functionality.
Simple, repeatable deals. Enterprise targets are workforce development
- professional learning divisions at regional colleges and universities. Apps target professionals who need CE credits and powerful AI tools.
How Amesite Manages Infrastructure to Generate Revenue B2B and B2C
Amesite leverages regional and community colleges to market and sell professional programs.
STACK
2020-Present: Colleges and Universities
APPS
2024:
B2C Applications
Amesite Cloud
College and University (LCEs)
HIGHER
ED #1
API
HIGHER
ED #2
Database
API
HIGHER
ED #3…
API
Amesite
B2C Apps
NurseMagicTM
Safety & Security App
Amesite's Tech: Ahead of the Pack
APR 24 2024
LAUNCH: NURSEMAGICTM
JAN 17 2024
TX-RAMP Provisional
Certification Status Obtained
JUN 28 2023
V6.3 Platform, Utilizing AI-
First Infrastructure Launched
APR 03 2023
V6 Platform, with GPT-4
Functionality Launched
FEB 14 2023
1st EdTech platform to integrate with GPT-3
FEB 13 2024
Article Automation Feature for Continuous Updates Launched
JUL 25 2023
Integration Capability with LMS Platforms Launched
APR 18 2023
AI Generated Content with AI Narration Capabilities Released
MAR 15 2023
FERPA and COPPA
Compliance Obtained
>100
95%
100%
Compliance
Fortune 500
Amesite Web
Certifications (Azure)
Choose Azure
Accessibility Score
Sources https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/pricing/azure-vs-awshttps://news.microsoft.com/stories/cloud-security/
