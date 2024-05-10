S U M M E R 2 0 2 4

Company

Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For such forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. As used below and throughout this presentation, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Amesite individually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for and continued access to additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisions that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this presentation should be read as applying mutatis mutandis to every other instance of such information appearing herein.

Meet

Amesite

We deliver AI-powered online learning systems for colleges and universities, under a new, no-risk,no setup fee deal, enabling professional development programs to scale at low cost.

We deliver AI-poweredapps to markets of professionals who can utilize AI to improve their job performance and reduce stress.

Higher Ed Uses Our

Learning Community

Environments® (LCEs) - Sell

Regionally

GLOBAL ONLINE LEARNING MARKET

WILL REACH ~$850B BY 2030.

Nurses Use NurseMagicTM

to Improve Performance

and Earn CE Credits

2023 GLOBAL AI MARKET SIZE: ~$208B.

2030 GLOBAL AI MARKET SIZE : nearly $2T.

Simple Deal.

Sustainable

Systems.

Enormous Markets.

Amesite's Disruptive Tech Delivers the Best Deal in EdTech for Higher Ed.

  • No Setup Fee
  • White Labeled
  • 100% Flexibility in Content Delivery
  • No-Risk,5y Contracts
  • AI-PoweredCoding and Features that Drive Retention

#1

Highest Learner Retention in the Industry

#1

Ranked #1 among competitors (2U, PowerSchool

and Coursera) in third-party evaluation

Amesite

Scales

Online

Learning for Colleges

Powered by AI. Out-of-the-box scalability.

1 Onboard

  • Quick, seamless setup
  • 100% of training provided
  • Integrates to customer website

2 Launch

  • Users can self-enroll or be enrolled administratively
  • Login via SSO is supported

3 Manage

  • Instant, unlimited, customized reporting
  • 100% user training & progress reviews

Nicholas Bishop,
Vice President for Economic Development & Regional Centers at Volunteer State Community College
Vol State has partnered with Amesite to lead our communities in the adoption and utilization of AI. Delivering AI and technical programs enables us to support learners from local high school districts to local industries as they seek to improve job performance.
Manager, Corporate & Community Services at Joliet Junior College
Dave Lantz
President of Drake State
Dr. Patricia Sims
"Partnering with Amesite enables us to expand our educational capabilities and reach. This collaboration aligns with our goal to meet and adapt to the changing educational and workforce training requirements in our community."
"
"Partnering with Amesite allows us to grow our educational capabilities and reach. This collaboration will help us drive economic impact through partnerships with our community."
"

Performance

and Customer

Accolades

Amesite Retention Rates

96-98%

Industry Average

68-73%

Retention Rate

Amesite

Brings AI-PoweredTools and CE credits to Nurses

Get key info on prescription

Enter patient characteristics

Translate medial jargon

and non-prescription drugs

and symptoms for

instantly for simplified

from the FDA's database.

diagnostic insights.

explanations.

Powered by AI. Out-of-the-box scalability.

Explain medical practices to patients for enhanced patient care.

Get answers to your

Communicate with compassion

questions and inquiries.

and professionalism.

How Amesite Generates Revenue

with Our Platform and App

Amesite leverages regional and community colleges to market and sell professional programs.

Deliver Learning Community

Environments® (LCEs).

Colleges Sell Regionally.

YEAR THREE

Users: 1000 / mo

College Revenue: $720k

AMST Revenue: $360k

YEAR TWO

Users: 250 / mo

College Revenue: $180k

AMST Revenue: $90k

YEAR

ONE

Users: -

College Revenue: -

AMST Revenue: -

B2C Users Purchase on a

Freemium Model.

APR 24 2024

NurseMagicTM

MAR 6 2024

Beta Launched

Active Shooter

Preparedness App

MAR 4 2024

with Chris Grollnek

Announced

Amesite Announced its

JUN 28 2023

Partnership with PACE

to Provide CE Credits

V6.3 Platform, Utilizing

AI-First Infrastructure

Launched

Subscription is FREE to build usership and improve product.

Subscription will convert to paid for popular functionality.

Simple, repeatable deals. Enterprise targets are workforce development

  • professional learning divisions at regional colleges and universities. Apps target professionals who need CE credits and powerful AI tools.

How Amesite Manages Infrastructure to Generate Revenue B2B and B2C

Amesite leverages regional and community colleges to market and sell professional programs.

STACK

2020-Present: Colleges and Universities

APPS

2024:

B2C Applications

Amesite Cloud

College and University (LCEs)

HIGHER

ED #1

API

HIGHER

ED #2

Database

API

HIGHER

ED #3…

API

Amesite

B2C Apps

NurseMagicTM

Safety & Security App

Microsoft Highlighted Amesite's Tech on Their Website
"By empowering Amesite and putting their platform on Microsoft Azure,
we can ...get these solutions out to people who need upskilling courses." Tamer Erzurumlu
Director of Partner Strategy Education,, Microsoft
Amesite Compliance & Security: Best in Class

Amesite's Tech: Ahead of the Pack

APR 24 2024

LAUNCH: NURSEMAGICTM

JAN 17 2024

TX-RAMP Provisional

Certification Status Obtained

JUN 28 2023

V6.3 Platform, Utilizing AI-

First Infrastructure Launched

APR 03 2023

V6 Platform, with GPT-4

Functionality Launched

FEB 14 2023

1st EdTech platform to integrate with GPT-3

FEB 13 2024

Article Automation Feature for Continuous Updates Launched

JUL 25 2023

Integration Capability with LMS Platforms Launched

APR 18 2023

AI Generated Content with AI Narration Capabilities Released

MAR 15 2023

FERPA and COPPA

Compliance Obtained

>100

95%

100%

Compliance

Fortune 500

Amesite Web

Certifications (Azure)

Choose Azure

Accessibility Score

