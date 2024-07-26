Amesite Inc. is an artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets. The Company delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver digital learning. It provides a single system that combines e-commerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using its infrastructure to serve online learning markets. Its customers offer learning to their users, who are students, professional learners, and their own employees. It uses artificial intelligence technologies to provide customized environments for learners, easy-to-manage interfaces for instructors, and accessibility for learners in the United States education market and beyond. The Company delivers Learning Community Environments (LCESMs) to businesses and educational institutions (EIs) that enable them to offer branded learning products.