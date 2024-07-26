S U M M E R 2 0 2 4

Company

Presentation

Meet

Amesite

Amesite (Nasdaq: AMST)

Pioneering AI-driven technology company delivering B2C and B2B solutions with proprietary AI infrastructure.

Higher Ed Learning Community Environment (LCE) Platform: Best-in- class student outcomes and scalable professional learning.

NurseMagic™ App: AI tools for nurses, providing patient care support, nurse notes, medication information, and career assistance.

Preacto™ App (Beta): Real-time emergency alerts and guidance, including active shooter response.

NURSES:

CONSUMERS:

NURSEMAGICTM APP

PREACTOTM APP

HIGHER EDUCATION: LEARNING

BUSINESS: LCE PLATFORM

COMMUNITY ENVIRONMENT (LCE)

PLATFORM

© 2024 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

B2B: Amesite's Higher Ed Learning Community Environment (LCE)

  • No Setup Fee
  • White Labeled
  • 100% Flexible Content Delivery
  • No-Risk,5y Contracts
  • AI-PoweredCoding and Features that Drive Retention

Amesite: Most Loved Brand in EdTech Delivers Disruptive Tech for Higher Ed Professional Learning

#1

Highest Learner Retention in the Industry: 96-98%

#1

Ranked #1: against competitors (2U, PowerSchool

and Coursera) in third-party evaluation

© 2024 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Amesite's

B2C

APPS

NurseMagic™ App: AI tools for nurses, providing patient care support, nurse notes, medication information, and career assistance.

NurseMagicTM

POWERED BY AMESITE

Preacto™ App (Beta): Real- time emergency alerts and guidance, including active shooter response.

LAUNCHED IN BETA

April 24, 2024

LAUNCHED WITH

June 5, 2024

FULL PUBLIC ACCESS

WITHIN 7 WEEKS, USERS IN:

50STATES 6COUNTRIES

COMING SOON TO PUBLIC!

LAUNCHED IN BETA July 16, 2024

MARKETING

Partnership with ASPP provides ready audience of Fortune 100 and 500 companies

© 2024 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

AMST

Products

Improve

Human

Performance

Amesite's Data- Driven Approaches WORK for Multiple Markets

SAVING TIME

30%

of our time on basic tasks could be saved by AI by 2030

(McKinsey 2023)

IMPROVING JOB PERFORMANCE

63%

of jobs to be complemented by Generative AI

(Goldman Sachs 2023)

IMPROVING LEARNING

55%

of teachers believe AI had a positive effect on the learning process

(Forbes 2024)

AMESITE'S EFFECTIVE, SCALABLE PRODUCTS

Amesite LCE Platform

5 Colleges

96-98% Completion

NurseMagicTM

Core tech passes the USMLE with 91% (doctors get avg of 76%).

DELIVERS 93% ACCURACY ON NCLEX MODEL QUESTIONS.

PREACTOTM

PUBLIC Launch Coming Soon!

of adult Americans

avoid common

66% activities because

of fear of crime

(Gallup)

© 2024 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

6

Tamer Erzurumlu
Director of Partner Strategy Education, Microsoft

How Amesite

Infrastructure

Enables B2B and

B2C Revenue

Flexible, adaptable infrastructure supports multiple products. Partnerships support scale.

Amesite Cloud

Amesite B2C Apps

NurseMagicPreacto

Data

APIs

LCE

Amesite LCE

App

  • By empowering Amesite and putting their platform on Microsoft Azure,
    we can ...get these solutions out to people who

need upskilling courses."

APPS

LCE

PLATFORM

© 2024 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

7

Amesite

Scales

Online

Learning for Colleges

Powered by AI. Out-of-the-box scalability.

1 Onboard

  • Quick, seamless setup
  • 100% of training provided
  • Integrates to customer website
  • Amesite can provide content AND top instructors

2 Launch

  • Users can self-enroll or be enrolled administratively
  • Login via SSO is supported

3 Manage

  • Instant, unlimited, customized reporting
  • 100% user training & progress reviews

© 2024 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

8

Amesite

Scaling Professional and Consumer Apps

Powered by AI.

Easiest workflows on the planet.

1 See it on social 2 Sign up

3 Use it for FREE

Care Talk: Communicate with compassion and professionalism.

PROGRESS: Nurses use tools actively, from generating nursing note reports to seeking guidance for challenging patient interactions.

NEXT STEPS: Build subscription. Drive revenue with ads, paid usage and enterprise sales.

COMING SOON TO THE PUBLIC…

of adult Americans report

337M

United States

they avoid common

2024 Population

66% activities because of fear

(Census.gov)

of crime (Gallup)

PROGRESS: Beta (announced on July 16, 2024)

NEXT STEPS: Launch app to public with ASPP. Refine tools with feedback. Drive revenue.

© 2024 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

9

HIGHER ED LCE

B2C APPS

Our Products Target Large Markets that Need AI Solutions

We solve problems with our products. Out of the box.

41%

of undergraduates enrolled in community colleges in 2022-21 academic year

(CCRC)

$60B

U.S. Continued Ed Market Value in 2022

$93B

Expected U.S. Continued Ed Market Value in 2028

66%

of adult Americans report they avoid common activities because of fear of crime

(Gallup)

58%

of U.S. adults stating that crime reduction should be a top priority of the President and Congress

(Pew Research)

5.2M

U.S. Nurses in 2022

(Journal of Nursing Regulation)

77K

Projected nursing shortage (full-time RNs) by 2025

(HRSA)

40%

Time nurses spend documenting / charting

(NLM)

(Arizton)

© 2024 Amesite Inc. All Rights Reserved.

10

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Amesite Inc. published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 22:40:00 UTC.