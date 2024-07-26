S U M M E R 2 0 2 4
Amesite
Amesite (Nasdaq: AMST)
Pioneering AI-driven technology company delivering B2C and B2B solutions with proprietary AI infrastructure.
Higher Ed Learning Community Environment (LCE) Platform: Best-in- class student outcomes and scalable professional learning.
NurseMagic™ App: AI tools for nurses, providing patient care support, nurse notes, medication information, and career assistance.
Preacto™ App (Beta): Real-time emergency alerts and guidance, including active shooter response.
NURSES:
CONSUMERS:
NURSEMAGICTM APP
PREACTOTM APP
HIGHER EDUCATION: LEARNING
BUSINESS: LCE PLATFORM
COMMUNITY ENVIRONMENT (LCE)
PLATFORM
B2B: Amesite's Higher Ed Learning Community Environment (LCE)
- No Setup Fee
- White Labeled
- 100% Flexible Content Delivery
- No-Risk,5y Contracts
- AI-PoweredCoding and Features that Drive Retention
Amesite: Most Loved Brand in EdTech Delivers Disruptive Tech for Higher Ed Professional Learning
#1
Highest Learner Retention in the Industry: 96-98%
#1
Ranked #1: against competitors (2U, PowerSchool
and Coursera) in third-party evaluation
Amesite's
B2C
APPS
NurseMagic™ App: AI tools for nurses, providing patient care support, nurse notes, medication information, and career assistance.
NurseMagicTM
POWERED BY AMESITE
Preacto™ App (Beta): Real- time emergency alerts and guidance, including active shooter response.
LAUNCHED IN BETA
April 24, 2024
LAUNCHED WITH
June 5, 2024
FULL PUBLIC ACCESS
WITHIN 7 WEEKS, USERS IN:
50STATES 6COUNTRIES
COMING SOON TO PUBLIC!
LAUNCHED IN BETA July 16, 2024
MARKETING
Partnership with ASPP provides ready audience of Fortune 100 and 500 companies
AMST
Products
Improve
Human
Performance
Amesite's Data- Driven Approaches WORK for Multiple Markets
SAVING TIME
30%
of our time on basic tasks could be saved by AI by 2030
(McKinsey 2023)
IMPROVING JOB PERFORMANCE
63%
of jobs to be complemented by Generative AI
(Goldman Sachs 2023)
IMPROVING LEARNING
55%
of teachers believe AI had a positive effect on the learning process
(Forbes 2024)
AMESITE'S EFFECTIVE, SCALABLE PRODUCTS
Amesite LCE Platform
5 Colleges
96-98% Completion
NurseMagicTM
Core tech passes the USMLE with 91% (doctors get avg of 76%).
DELIVERS 93% ACCURACY ON NCLEX MODEL QUESTIONS.
PREACTOTM
PUBLIC Launch Coming Soon!
of adult Americans
avoid common
66% activities because
of fear of crime
(Gallup)
How Amesite
Infrastructure
Enables B2B and
B2C Revenue
Flexible, adaptable infrastructure supports multiple products. Partnerships support scale.
Amesite Cloud
Amesite B2C Apps
NurseMagic™Preacto™
Data
APIs
LCE
Amesite LCE
App
- By empowering Amesite and putting their platform on Microsoft Azure,
we can ...get these solutions out to people who
need upskilling courses."
APPS
LCE
PLATFORM
Amesite
Scales
Online
Learning for Colleges
Powered by AI. Out-of-the-box scalability.
1 Onboard
- Quick, seamless setup
- 100% of training provided
- Integrates to customer website
- Amesite can provide content AND top instructors
2 Launch
- Users can self-enroll or be enrolled administratively
- Login via SSO is supported
3 Manage
- Instant, unlimited, customized reporting
- 100% user training & progress reviews
Amesite
Scaling Professional and Consumer Apps
Powered by AI.
Easiest workflows on the planet.
1 See it on social 2 Sign up
3 Use it for FREE
Care Talk: Communicate with compassion and professionalism.
PROGRESS: Nurses use tools actively, from generating nursing note reports to seeking guidance for challenging patient interactions.
NEXT STEPS: Build subscription. Drive revenue with ads, paid usage and enterprise sales.
COMING SOON TO THE PUBLIC…
of adult Americans report
337M
United States
they avoid common
2024 Population
66% activities because of fear
(Census.gov)
of crime (Gallup)
PROGRESS: Beta (announced on July 16, 2024)
NEXT STEPS: Launch app to public with ASPP. Refine tools with feedback. Drive revenue.
HIGHER ED LCE
B2C APPS
Our Products Target Large Markets that Need AI Solutions
We solve problems with our products. Out of the box.
41%
of undergraduates enrolled in community colleges in 2022-21 academic year
(CCRC)
$60B
U.S. Continued Ed Market Value in 2022
$93B
Expected U.S. Continued Ed Market Value in 2028
66%
of adult Americans report they avoid common activities because of fear of crime
(Gallup)
58%
of U.S. adults stating that crime reduction should be a top priority of the President and Congress
(Pew Research)
5.2M
U.S. Nurses in 2022
(Journal of Nursing Regulation)
77K
Projected nursing shortage (full-time RNs) by 2025
(HRSA)
40%
Time nurses spend documenting / charting
(NLM)
(Arizton)
