  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AMETEK, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AME   US0311001004

AMETEK, INC.

(AME)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
110.26 USD   -1.49%
08:01aAMETEK Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Conference Call Information
PR
07/11BofA Securities Downgrades AMETEK to Neutral From Buy; Price Target is $122
MT
07/06Vertical Research Cuts AMETEK's Price Target to $125 From $155, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
AMETEK Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Conference Call Information

07/13/2022 | 08:01am EDT
- Earnings to be released before market opens on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 -

BERWYN, Pa., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

AMETEK will webcast its second quarter 2022 investor conference call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events & Presentations link in the "Investors" section of www.ametek.com. A replay of the call will also be archived on the website and will be available until the next quarterly earnings call. 

Corporate Profile:
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer 
kevin.coleman@ametek.com 
Phone: 610.889.5247

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-call-and-webcasted-investor-conference-call-information-301585167.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
