Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of AMETEK Inc (Company), ISIN BRA1MEBDR000, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,250000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,034460962 per BDR.