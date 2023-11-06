O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da AMETEK Inc, código ISIN BRA1MEBDR000, informa que foi aprovado em 03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,250000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 - 03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,034460962 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of AMETEK Inc (Company), ISIN BRA1MEBDR000, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,250000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,034460962 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 02/01/2024, aos
The payment will be completed on 02/01/2024, to
titulares de BDRs em 06/12/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 06/12/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 07/12/2023 até 08/12/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 07/12/2023 to 08/12/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Ametek Inc. published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 15:32:48 UTC.
AMETEK, Inc. is one of the world's leaders in manufacturing and marketing electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- electronic instruments (68.8%): instruments and screens for aircrafts cockpits, airborne electronic systems of data surveillance and registering, pressure, temperature and flow sensors for airline companies and aeronautical manufacturers, analysis devices for the medical and research sectors, measurement and surveillance instruments used in the processing industries, instruments and dashboards for heavy trucks and agricultural vehicles, etc.;
- electromechanical devices (31.2%): brushless motors, heat exchangers, connectors, terminals, thermal management subsystems, motors-blowers, etc. primarily for the aeronautic, automotive, medical, computing and defense sectors. The group also provides metal powders and alloys for the manufacturing of electronic components and automotive and aeronautic products.
At the end of 2022, the group had more than 150 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (51.3%), Asia (21.4%), the United Kingdom (3.4%), Europe (15.1%) and other (8.8%).