AMETEK, INC.

(AME)
AMETEK : Brookfield Launches the Vapor Pro® XL Autosampler, Offering Chemical-Free Moisture Analysis

11/30/2020 | 05:39pm EST
Wednesday, November 25, 2020

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (Nov. 25, 2020) - AMETEK Brookfield, part of AMETEK's Instrumentation & Specialty Controls Division, is excited to announce the launch of its new Computrac® Vapor Pro® XL Autosampler. The Vapor Pro XL (VPXL) Autosampler increases the efficiency of the Vapor Pro's cutting-edge moisture-specific analysis technology with its ability to analyze up to 16 samples automatically with individual test profiles. Its compact size and added features make the VPXL Autosampler ideal for applications that require test automation and increased throughput. The VPXL Autosampler offers a safe, chemical-free alternative to Karl Fischer titration, eliminating the need for expensive glassware and costly maintenance.

'Busy quality managers will enjoy peace-of-mind and boosted productivity with an automated moisture analysis of up to 16 product samples,' said Kai Johnstad, AMETEK Brookfield's Global Product Manager. 'Product stakeholders will also benefit from time and cost savings by ensuring the perfect moisture content without using Karl Fischer titration.'

The Vapor Pro XL Autosampler increases productivity without sacrificing accuracy and repeatable test results. It offers a vast number of testing applications across a wide variety of industries including food, pharmaceuticals, lubricants, paints and coatings, plastics, batteries, and more, while maintaining the ability to individualize sample test profiles, making it the ideal moisture analysis instrument.

AMETEK Brookfield has been the world standard in viscosity measurement for over 85 years. AMETEK Brookfield's expanding portfolio includes texture, toxic gas, moisture, and powder flow analysis instruments.

To learn more about AMETEK Brookfield's Vapor Pro® XL Autosampler, please visit: https://www.brookfieldengineering.com/products/moisture-analyzers/computrac-vapor-pro-xl-autosampler

About AMETEK Brookfield

Material Characterization at Its Best™

AMETEK Brookfield is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and the world leader in viscosity, texture analysis, and powder flow instrumentation. For over 85 years, AMETEK Brookfield products have been considered ideal for testing viscosity, texture, powder flow, moisture, toxic gas, and more. Our team of qualified and dedicated engineers leads the industry in manufacturing best-in-class technology. Our products measure material characteristics and quality in a wide range of industries, including food and beverages, lubricants, paints and coatings, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics and personal care products, oil and gas, and more.

AMETEK Brookfield has an excellent global support system with regional offices in the US, UK, China, Germany, and India. Brookfield is part of AMETEK, Inc. a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion. Our global network of trained sales representatives and distributors are available to assist you in selecting the best instruments for your application. Partner with us to experience Material Characterization at Its Best. For more information, please visit brookfieldengineering.com or call +1-508-946-6200.

Contact: Claudia Chery +1 508-807-2733

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:38:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
