AMETEK : Brookfield Launches the Vapor Pro® XL Autosampler, Offering Chemical-Free Moisture Analysis

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (Nov. 25, 2020) - AMETEK Brookfield, part of AMETEK's Instrumentation & Specialty Controls Division, is excited to announce the launch of its new Computrac® Vapor Pro® XL Autosampler. The Vapor Pro XL (VPXL) Autosampler increases the efficiency of the Vapor Pro's cutting-edge moisture-specific analysis technology with its ability to analyze up to 16 samples automatically with individual test profiles. Its compact size and added features make the VPXL Autosampler ideal for applications that require test automation and increased throughput. The VPXL Autosampler offers a safe, chemical-free alternative to Karl Fischer titration, eliminating the need for expensive glassware and costly maintenance.



'Busy quality managers will enjoy peace-of-mind and boosted productivity with an automated moisture analysis of up to 16 product samples,' said Kai Johnstad, AMETEK Brookfield's Global Product Manager. 'Product stakeholders will also benefit from time and cost savings by ensuring the perfect moisture content without using Karl Fischer titration.'



The Vapor Pro XL Autosampler increases productivity without sacrificing accuracy and repeatable test results. It offers a vast number of testing applications across a wide variety of industries including food, pharmaceuticals, lubricants, paints and coatings, plastics, batteries, and more, while maintaining the ability to individualize sample test profiles, making it the ideal moisture analysis instrument.



AMETEK Brookfield has been the world standard in viscosity measurement for over 85 years. AMETEK Brookfield's expanding portfolio includes texture, toxic gas, moisture, and powder flow analysis instruments.



To learn more about AMETEK Brookfield's Vapor Pro® XL Autosampler, please visit: https://www.brookfieldengineering.com/products/moisture-analyzers/computrac-vapor-pro-xl-autosampler

