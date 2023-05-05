Advanced search
    AME   US0311001004

AMETEK, INC.

(AME)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-04 pm EDT
142.92 USD   -1.15%
AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/04Morgan Stanley Adjusts AMETEK's Price Target to $159 From $155, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/03Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on AMETEK to $161 From $153, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/05/2023 | 08:01am EDT
BERWYN, Pa., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

This second quarter dividend is payable June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023.

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $6.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610-889-5247

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-declares-quarterly-dividend-301816624.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
