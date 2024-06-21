Founded: 1934 Based In: Middleborough, MA, USA Markets: Healthcare / Pharmaceuticals / Chemical and Plastics / Water and Wastewater / Food and Beverage

AMETEK Brookfield is recognized as a pioneer in viscosity measurement instrumentation, setting the global standard still recognized today.

Brookfield has consistently led with innovation to offer a range of scientific lab instrumentation that support application needs across a wide array of industries. This AMETEK business's product offerings include Viscometers & Rheometers, Powder Flow Testers, Texture Analyzers, Computrac® Moisture Analysis Instruments, and Jerome® Toxic Gas Analyzers.

Brookfield's commitment to quality, reliability, and accuracy has made them a global leader in scientific instrumentation.

AMETEK Brookfield is headquartered in Middleborough, MA, USA, with additional locations around the world

The Difference We Make Celebrating 90 years of innovation, Brookfield continues to uphold its reputation for accurate and high-quality scientific instruments. This AMETEK business's journey began back in 1934 when Don Brookfield, Sr. sold his first dial-reading viscometer, establishing the foundation of a company that would become a leader in its field. Brookfield's viscometers and rheometers have since become essential tools across many industries, including foods, paints and coatings, and pharmaceuticals. Over time, their product offerings have extended into software, and complementary instrumentation for texture analysis, as well as powder flow testers.

Colleagues from around the world gathered at Brookfield's headquarters this spring for a global sales meeting.

Meet the Team

Meet Alex - a Principal Engineer at Brookfield. As a Principal Engineer, Alex assists with the development process for current projects, next generation products feasibility, and new technology and strategy development for long-term achievement. He also conducts design reviews, testing, development feedback, and new technology evaluations. Alex has been with Brookfield for over two decades and is honored to be a part of the organization's 90-year legacy. "Seeing our instruments installed in laboratories and production lines all over the world makes me proud to be a part of Brookfield," he says. "Great things happen when we have a common goal."

Supporting Our Community Brookfield is actively involved in supporting non-profit organizations and engaging in philanthropic endeavors. These initiatives allow employees to give back to their communities, fostering a culture of generosity and civic engagement. The Brookfield team supports their local YMCA programs, holding fundraisers and sponsoring YMCA events that help fund community programs that enhance health, wellness, and education. The team also holds an annual food drive to benefit local food pantries and encourages employees to participate in volunteer days throughout their community.

Brookfield encourages their team members to volunteer in their local community