AMETEK : MOCON Releases New Laboratory Management Software for MOCON Permeation Analyzers

Monday, November 30, 2020

Minneapolis, MN (Nov. 30, 2020) - AMETEK MOCON -- a global leader in permeation analyzers, gas analysis instruments, and gas sensors -- today announced the launch of a new Permeation Laboratory Management Software product called PermWare.



PermWare is data management software designed for the laboratory manager overseeing Permeation Analyzers. It connects to all MOCON Permeation Analyzers, stores analytical results, and test parameters into a secure database. It also has dashboard overviews that allow lab managers to monitor and review multiple permeation instrument operations at once. PermWare is secure and reliable using Windows 10 OS and bridges MOCON's legacy PermNet database with data from today's next generation analyzers.



'We are excited to launch PermWare, which stores data from all MOCON analyzers into one single database,' said Jeff Jackson, Sr. Product Manager, MOCON Permeation Products. 'PermWare brings the convenience of our legacy WinPerm operating system, with its multi-instrument dashboard viewing capabilities, and our legacy PermNet data storage system to our next -gen line of Permeation Analyzers, while still being compatible with our legacy products.



'We know how important it is to lab managers to keep their legacy instruments and data running while they upgrade to the latest permeation technology. Now Permeation lab managers can store next-gen analyzer data on the same database as their legacy data, bridging the transition from legacy to next-gen products and allowing lab managers to continue adding testing capacity to their lab,' noted Jackson.



PermWare Software can connect up to 100 next-gen analyzers and can connect to an unlimited number of legacy WinPerm stations. Learn more about our PermWare Software.

About AMETEK MOCON

AMETEK MOCON is a leading provider of analyzers, instruments, sensors and consulting services to research laboratories, production facilities, and quality control departments in the food and beverage, medical, pharmaceutical, packaging, environmental and oil & gas industries worldwide.



AMETEK MOCON is a business unit of the Process & Analytical Instruments division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $5 billion.



See http://www.ametekmocon.com for more information. Media Contact: Jamie Durkin, jamie.durkin@ametek.com