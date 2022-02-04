Log in
AMETEK : ORTEC® RELEASES DETECTIVE-X-TS

02/04/2022 | 09:26am EST
Friday, February 4, 2022

Detective-X Trans-SPEC Edition

Oak Ridge, TN (Feb. 4, 2022) - The ORTEC® Products Group of AMETEK's Material Analysis Division has released the Detective-X-TS (Detective-X Trans-SPEC Edition), a portable gamma spectrometer for mobile and field gamma spectroscopy measurements.

The Detective-X-TS is the successor to ORTEC's legacy Trans-SPEC product line. The Detective-X-TS optimally combines the large Trans-SPEC-100 detector and the size of the micro-Trans-SPEC with a much longer battery life, shorter cooldown time, and better connectivity options than any of its Trans-SPEC predecessors. The instrument includes the onboard Trans-SPEC software for use as an all-inclusive stand-alone gamma spectrometer and is easily integrated with computer-based spectroscopy applications through WiFi, Wired Ethernet, and USB connections.

"The Detective-X Trans-SPEC edition is built on our proven Detective-X platform, which is widely considered the 'Gold Standard' in the handheld Radio-isotope Identification Device (RIID) market," states Ken Embury, ORTEC Product Manager. "The excellent combination of high purity germanium detector performance, instrument size, and functionality makes it the optimal instrument for portable gamma spectroscopy measurements such as waste assay, soil monitoring, and mobile lab configurations."

The ORTEC Products Group is the leading supplier of high-resolution, HPGe-based radiation identifiers, with 60 years of experience in the design and manufacture of highly sensitive radiation detectors used by government and industrial laboratories, nuclear and medical research facilities, and in nuclear safeguards.

For more information, contact:
ORTEC Products Group
801 South Illinois Avenue
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Telephone: 865-482-4411
Toll free: 800-251-9750
Fax: 865-483-0396
Website: http://www.ortec-online.com

The ORTEC Products Group is a unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion.

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:25:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
