AMETEK : Reichert® unveils the all-new Tono-Vera® Tonometer in Europe

05/08/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Today, Reichert Technologies® - a business of AMETEK, Inc. and global leader in designing, engineering, and manufacturing diagnostic devices for eye care - announces the launch of the Tono-Vera® Tonometer with ActiView™ Positioning System, an all-new, innovative, and thoughtfully designed handheld tonometer that provides quick and reliable intraocular pressure (IOP) measurements. Tono-Vera utilizes rebound tonometer technology, which eliminates the need for topical anesthetic.

Tono-Vera Tonometer features the advanced, patented ActiView™ Positioning System, which quickly guides the user to the apex of the cornea, providing the ultimate confidence in obtained IOP readings. ActiView Positioning System features a full color view of the eye to guide the user to the optimum position for IOP measurement. When correct alignment is achieved, Tono-Vera automatically measures, providing reliable results in as few as three measurements taken in under three seconds.

"It is exciting to offer the advanced Tono-Vera handheld rebound tonometer in the European market," said Kees Sas, Reichert's Europe Sales Leader, stated. "There is strong growth in the eye care segment, driven by the aging population and their increasing demand for better vision care."

"Reichert placed the customer experience at the core of the Tono-Vera development journey. Providing a more sophisticated, personalized, and complete handheld tonometer solution has been our driving force," said Maria Grimaldi, Reichert Tonometry Product Management. "Tono-Vera's intuitive user interface can be operated in one of six language options and offers the user the ability to select auto or manual measure modes, number of measurements taken, and data transfer."

Grimaldi further states that, "Tono-Vera has innovations beyond the device such as the base that holds the instrument. It also efficiently stores and dispenses single-use Ocu-Dot® Tonometer Probes."

Tono-Vera has two model options to choose from: Rechargeable and AA Battery. Both models go anywhere, are always ready-to-use, and allow for a quick and easy battery change with no tools required.

Designed with the eye care professional in mind, Tono-Vera is ergonomic and lightweight, features a Flexi-Soft Forehead Rest designed for easy distance control and patient comfort, and is equipped with Bluetooth® connectivity, making transferring data easier than ever.

Dave Taylor, Director of Business Development at Reichert, has worked with researchers and opinion leaders for over 20 years to help foster the development of devices that enhance glaucoma patient care.

"Reichert has a long, storied history in pioneering new technologies, and we are very excited to add Tono-Vera to our world-leading portfolio of tonometers," said Taylor.

With over 75 years of innovation in tonometry, and with the introduction of Tono-Vera Tonometer, Reichert continues to pave the way with devices that provide trusted and reliable IOP measurements. Tono-Vera is proudly designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA by people passionate about eye care.

To learn more about Reichert Tono-Vera Tonometer, visit reichert.com/tonoveratonometer

Tono-Vera Tonometer may not be cleared for sale in all countries. Not available for sale in the United States.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ametek Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 19:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
