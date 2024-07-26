AMETEK : Supporting aviation with AMETEK MRO North America
Fact File
Founded: 2007
Based In: Oklahoma, California, New York, Missouri, Kansas
Markets: Aerospace / Commercial Transport / Helicopter / Military Aircraft / Commercial Marine / Avionics
In 2007, AMETEK embarked on a journey that would solidify our place as a global leader in the aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. Today, we take pride in AMETEK MRO North America and its legacy of excellence.
AMETEK MRO North America a global leader in aircraft MRO services and consists of four esteemed brands
Four brands form the backbone of AMETEK MRO's North American operations, contributing to our global reputation for excellence in aircraft MRO services:
AMETEK AMERON is headquartered in Baldwin Park, CA, with additional locations in St. Louis, MO and Holbrook, NY. AMERON specializes in aviation safety equipment that includes repair and overhaul solutions, FAA/EASA-approved PMA parts and components, and a growing OEM portfolio. AMERON has pioneered numerous advances in aerospace fire suppression systems and is a leader in pressurized gas systems, fire extinguishers, oxygen masks and pressurized stored energy systems.
AMETEK MRO Drake Air, located in Tulsa, OK, specializes in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of thermal management components, such as heat exchangers and oil coolers, for various types of aircraft. Drake Air also has the capabilities to fabricate, manufacture, and repair aluminum and high temperature alloys.
AMETEK MRO B&S Aircraft, located in Wichita, KS, specializes in aircraft power generation and component repairs. Their technical expertise covers an extensive variety of engine accessories and electrical components. B&S Aircraft Parts & Accessories is a one-stop shop for expert aircraft component repairs and services.
AMETEK MRO Southern Aeroparts, located in Tulsa, OK, has vast capabilities, covering thrust reverser actuation systems, electric motors, and cargo drives, as well as flight control and landing gear actuation components and pneumatic motors and valves.
AMETEK MRO North America has locations across the United States
Meet the Team
Meet Daniel - Senior Sales & Distribution Manager for AMETEK MRO Ameron.
Daniel is responsible for developing sales strategies, conducting market research and analysis, and fostering positive customer relationships. He collaborates with his fellow sales managers and team members to achieve targets and develop new opportunities for business.
"I enjoy working with our customers, quickly finding them part solutions to keep their aircraft in the air," he says.
Daniel believes AMETEK MRO is special because of the strong leadership across departments and their long-term vision for success.
"Leadership is not just about driving results," he says. "It's also about inspiring others around you and creating a lasting impact to each individual you work with."
Supporting Communities
AMETEK MRO North America understands that a strong sense of community and teamwork are essential to creating a welcoming and encouraging work environment. This culture not only results in the delivery of superior business performance, but also makes this AMETEK business a great place to work. Each office has Goodwill Committees that organize community events and fundraisers for local charities. These activities have created a strong bond amongst colleagues at each of MRO's facilities and strengthened the relationship with the communities they reside in.
AMETEK MRO North America strives to creating a welcoming and encouraging work environment
Learn more about AMETEK MRO North America at ametekmro.com
