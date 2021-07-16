Friday, July 16, 2021

AMETEK Powervar Announces Enhanced Network Management Card for Secure

Management and Monitoring of UPS Systems

WAUKEGAN, IL (July 16, 2021) - AMETEK Powervar, a leading supplier of power conditioning and uninterruptible power supplies designed to maximize the performance of mission-critical equipment across multiple industries, today announces the launch the new Powervar iSite PRO™ Network Management Card. Robust, secure, and easy-to-use, iSite PRO allows for remote and proactive management of UPS systems for today's highly secured network environments.

Featuring the most updated security protocols - including a detailed user interface with user-friendly dashboards that allow users to export data and event logs - iSite PRO gives system managers the visibility to monitor the power quality and battery health of deployed UPS systems. Network managers can securely login to the system (either on site or remotely from any networked computer) to monitor and manage performance. Assignable user permissions allow protected management of system settings for additional users and system stewards. Users can also configure notifications via email, allowing them send real-time information to site managers regarding system health issues or power disturbances, thereby mitigating system downtime.

Security

The AMETEK Powervar iSite PRO Network Management Card features support for up to 2048-bit RSA keys for SSL certificates and 256-bit encryption for industry-leading security. Users may gain secure access via REST API over HTTPS or HTTP. An embedded SNMP v3 Agent makes the iSite PRO SNMP standard compliant and central sign-on via LDAP is secure and simple.

Notifications & Data Insights

A quick-view user interface dashboard provides high-level insight into key battery metrics, percent load, line voltage, and more. Time stamped event data can be filtered by system, device, or control types. Historical data of electrical parameters can be viewed at user-selected intervals. iSite PRO stores log files of UPS system events and UPS data. Additionally, the quick-link 'Support' button provides one-click support from AMETEK Powervar for analytic interpretation.

'Power availability and quality are the common threads that unite all installation sites, regardless of industry and the equipment found within,' said Chris Walsh, Director of Global Sales and Service at AMETEK Powervar. 'Today, highly secured networked environments are commonplace, and it is more critical than ever before to ensure the power these sensitive systems run on is clean and reliable. The addition of the Powervar iSite PRO Network Management Card to deployed UPS systems brings those robust power protection and conditioning systems online, enabling site administrators to control and monitor system power health in the same capacity they are able to manage other aspects of their systems.'

For more information on AMETEK Powervar, please visit www.powervar.com

About AMETEK Powervar

AMETEK Powervar is a global provider of power quality solutions. It is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, and has international sales and service offices in the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Asia, and Mexico. Its primary products include transformer-based power conditioners and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) that support a plethora of diverse vertical markets. For more information, visit powervar.com. AMETEK Powervar social: LinkedIn

Powervar is a Business Unit within the Power Systems & Instruments Division of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion.