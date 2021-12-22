Amex Exploration : Announces Exercise of All Remaining Warrants...

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce the exercise of 3,115,000 warrants at a strike price of $2.10 and 203,087 broker warrants at a strike price of $2.10 adding close to $7 million to the treasury. The warrants were offered in connection with a $15,750,000 financing which closed on June 17, 2020. With the exercise of these warrants there are no remaining outstanding warrants.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO commented, "We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support through the warrant exercise and extend a special thank you to Mr. Eric Sprott who has maintained his ownership in Amex. We are pleased to add this capital to the Company, putting us on stronger financial footing entering 2022. Our exploration program is delivering exceptional results and is continuing at an excellent pace. We will provide a review of our accomplishments from 2021 and discuss our plans for 2022 in early January. Until then from all of us at the Amex Exploration team we wish you a healthy and happy holiday season."

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Forward-looking statements

