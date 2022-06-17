Amex Exploration Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) has made multiple high grade gold discoveries in the prolific mining region of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec. Amex, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, which will be held IN PERSON and will take place on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Kelly Malcolm will be presenting at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Management from Amex Exploration will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Nancy Larned at nlarned@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

THE Event, Canada's First Tier I Mining Investment event is committed to bringing a global audience to Québec to showcase the best of Canadian mining. THE Event will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. CEOs will be asked to present in a unique "THE Talk" format, be part of a panel, or be interviewed. THE Event will also feature keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found at https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference/





About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, being located about an hour north of Rouyn-Noranda (~110 km), on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normetal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold and VMS mineralization in multiple zones.

About The Event Series

THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, premier investment conferences focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. THE Event Series Conferences planned for 2022 and beyond will be focused on other industry sectors and will be announced soon. To find out more about THE Event Conferences, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/

For further information:



Victor Cantore

President & CEO

+1 514-866-8209

victor.cantore@amexexploration.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128046