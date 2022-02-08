Amex Exploration : Significantly Expands High Grade Zone Along Strike and Reports Drill Result...

Highlights include:

Western (shallow) High Grade Zone PE-21-366W1 returned 78.62 g/t Au over 5.90 m including 908.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 630 m PE-21-405 returned 43.74 g/t Au over 6.80 m including 583.34 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 300 m PE-21-410W1 returned 21.86 g/t Au over 5.56 m including 107.94 g/t Au over 1.05 m at a vertical depth of 630 m PE-21-438 returned 123.53 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 500 m PE-21-452 returned 5.65 g/t Au over 9.95 m at a vertical depth of 360 m

Eastern (deeper) High Grade Zone PE-21-404W2 returned 35.89 g/t Au over 6.75 m at a vertical depth of 940 m PE-21-440W1 returned 16.66 g/t Au over 9.10 m including 160.04 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 96.79 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a vertical depth of 510 m PE-21-404W1 returned 13.54 g/t Au over 10.50 m at a vertical depth of 980 m PE-21-380 returned 16.18 g/t Au over 6.80 m including 134.92 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a vertical depth of 460 m PE-21-412 returned 14.85 g/t Au over 5.00 m at a vertical depth of 330 m PE-21-436 returned 29.80 g/t Au over 2.05 m at a vertical depth of 600 m



Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 34 drill holes focused on the expansion and definition of gold mineralization on High Grade Zone ("HGZ") of the Perron project ("Perron" or the "Project"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the eastern portion of Perron and currently known mineralized zones including the HGZ. A complete list of results is available in Tables 1 & 2 and presented in Figures 2, 3, & 4.

Today's results consist of drill holes focused largely on expansion and definition of both the Eastern (deeper) and Western (shallower) portions of the HGZ. The HGZ now stands at more than 300 m along strike to a depth of 1,200 m. On the Western portion, as shown in Figures 2 & 3, Amex targeted on-strike expansion as well as infilling the lower portions of the zone, which resulted in a significantly increased strike length as indicated by holes PE-21-439 and PE-21-441 as well as an increase of grade as indicated by holes PE-21-405, PE-21-444, PE-21-438, PE-21-366W1, and PE-21-410W1. On the Eastern portion, as shown in Figures 2 & 4, Amex completed definition drilling within the core of the zone as well as on-strike expansion towards the late-stage diabase dike as indicated by holes PE-21-412, PE-21-419, PE-21-426, PE-21-380, PE-21-380W1, PE-21-442, and PE-21-417W2.

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "As one can clearly see from the new longitudinal section, this batch of drill holes significantly expands the strike and the high grade core of the HGZ with a metal factor of more than 50 (g/t Au x core length in metres). As we tighten the drill spacing, we see the Western (shallower) zone developing a much higher grade profile than previously thought. We are also seeing a much larger envelope of gold mineralization surrounding the high-grade central core of the zone than previously thought. On the Eastern (deeper) portion of the zone, we are seeing consistent high-grade mineralization essentially from the top of the Eastern portion (~325 vertical metres) to the bottom of the defined area (~1,200 vertical metres) and are also expanding the horizontal footprint of the zone."

[Link]



Figure 1: Plan view of the geology of the eastern portion of the Perron Project and known mineralized zones, including the HGZ, Denise, E2, Donna, E3, Upper HGZ, 210, and the QF VMS.

[Link]



Figure 2: Longitudinal Section of the HGZ Zone, with today's released hole locations in green.

[Link]



Figure 3: Western Upper HGZ Longitudinal Section, with today's released hole locations in green.

[Link]



Figure 4: Eastern Lower Portion HGZ Longitudinal Section, with today's released hole locations in green.

Zone Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Vertical

Depth

(m) Gold

Metal

Factor

(g/t*m) Western HGZ PE-21-366W1 702.70 708.60 5.90 78.62 630.00 463.85 Including 702.70 703.20 0.50 908.50 454.25 PE-21-405 324.00 330.80 6.80 43.74 300.00 297.40 Including 325.00 325.50 0.50 583.34 291.67 PE-21-410W1 704.35 710.00 5.65 21.86 630.00 123.49 Including 704.35 705.40 1.05 107.94 113.34 PE-21-438 536.80 537.30 0.50 123.53 500.00 61.77 PE-21-452 391.90 401.85 9.95 5.65 360.00 56.21 Including 399.60 401.85 2.25 19.35 43.55 PE-21-444 467.80 482.00 14.20 3.51 455.00 49.88 Including 479.80 482.00 2.20 17.68 38.90 PE-21-450 435.15 441.10 5.95 6.77 395.00 40.27 Including 435.15 435.90 0.75 33.44 25.08 And 440.50 441.10 0.60 21.83 13.10 PE-21-424 392.50 400.80 8.30 2.60 360.00 21.55 PE-21-441 126.50 152.20 25.70 0.58 135.00 14.83 PE-21-439 150.50 152.00 1.50 9.50 135.00 14.26 PE-21-445 477.30 481.00 3.70 3.66 440.00 13.55 Including 478.60 479.10 0.50 15.71 7.86 PE-21-296 65.90 75.00 9.10 0.73 55.00 6.65 PE-21-396 796.90 804.40 7.50 0.77 720.00 5.78 PE-21-291 116.90 120.00 3.10 1.71 100.00 5.30 PE-21-401 233.65 240.00 6.35 0.70 210.00 4.43

Table 1: Results from the Western (shallower) portion of the HGZ. *Note that drill results are presented uncapped and lengths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be between 50 and 80 percent of core widths.

Zone Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) Gold

Metal

Factor

(g/t*m) Eastern HGZ PE-21-404W2 1043.00 1049.75 6.75 35.89 940.00 242.28 Including 1044.45 1045.00 0.55 90.70 49.88 And 1048.10 1049.25 1.15 163.29 187.78 PE-21-440W1 553.40 562.50 9.10 16.66 510.00 151.59 Including 553.40 553.90 0.50 160.04 80.02 And 561.80 562.50 0.70 96.79 67.75 PE-21-404W1 1075.50 1086.00 10.50 13.54 980.00 142.14 Including 1075.50 1076.50 1.00 52.95 52.95 And 1081.40 1083.50 2.10 40.48 85.01 PE-21-380 522.00 528.80 6.80 16.18 460.00 110.02 Including 522.00 522.70 0.70 134.92 94.44 And 528.00 528.80 0.80 17.75 14.20 PE-21-412 415.00 420.00 5.00 14.85 330.00 74.23 Including 418.75 419.50 0.75 89.62 67.22 PE-21-436 651.00 653.05 2.05 29.80 600.00 61.09 PE-21-417W2 808.65 815.05 6.40 5.77 710.00 36.90 Including 814.55 815.05 0.50 47.97 23.99 PE-21-434 1156.9 1163.1 6.20 4.87 1070.00 30.21 PE-21-434W1 1146 1153.45 7.45 2.83 1060.00 21.10 Including 1147.5 1148 0.50 32.24 16.12 PE-21-442 682.90 697.50 14.60 1.46 630.00 21.29 PE-21-426 475.10 483.00 7.90 2.31 405.00 18.26 Including 482.00 483.00 1.00 14.54 14.54 PE-21-440 528.25 531.05 2.80 5.43 480.00 15.21 Including 695.20 697.50 2.30 4.86 11.18 PE-21-380W1 504.00 506.10 2.10 6.51 435.00 13.68 PE-21-419 415.00 419.95 4.95 2.06 330.00 10.21 PE-21-400W1 433.70 435.50 1.80 4.48 360.00 8.06 Including 434.80 435.50 0.70 11.04 7.73 PE-21-417W1 794.30 803.20 8.90 0.88 700.00 7.81 PE-21-318W2 1190.50 1195.50 5.00 0.85 1100.00 4.24 PE-21-318W1 1194.95 1197.70 2.75 0.96 1100.00 2.64 PE-21-426W1 457.45 458.95 1.50 0.63 380.00 0.95

Table 2: Results from the Eastern (deeper) portion of the HGZ. *Note that drill results are presented uncapped and lengths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be between 50 and 80 percent of core widths.



Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. Samples discussed in the press release were sent to Laboratoire Expert (Rouyn-Noranda) and AGAT Laboratories (Mississauga) for regional drilling exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard sample. For both laboratories, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve and just performed by Laboratoire Expert. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. Copper and other elements were analyzed using the four-acid ICP-AES method by Laboratoire Expert. The Qualified Persons have not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Persons believe that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113052