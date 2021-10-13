PRESS RELEASE : Amex Drills High Grade Gold from -2

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Amex Exploration Inc. has partnered with CM-Equity AG for Liquidity Services.

About CM-Equity AG:

CM-Equity is a Munich based regulated and licensed financial institution according to §15 WpIG.

CM-Equity AG is a global financial institute providing services in the field of capital markets, corporate finance & traditional and digital asset management. The company is active in international proprietary trading and liquidity services.

For more information:

Visit: https://cm-equity.de/ | https://cm-equity.de/liquidity-services/

Contact: info@cm-equity.de

