  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Amex Exploration Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMX   CA03114B1022

AMEX EXPLORATION INC.

(AMX)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Amex Drills High Grade Gold from -2-

10/13/2021 | 04:16am EDT
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Amex Exploration Inc. has partnered with CM-Equity AG for Liquidity Services.

About CM-Equity AG:

CM-Equity is a Munich based regulated and licensed financial institution according to §15 WpIG.

CM-Equity AG is a global financial institute providing services in the field of capital markets, corporate finance & traditional and digital asset management. The company is active in international proprietary trading and liquidity services.

For more information:

Visit: https://cm-equity.de/ | https://cm-equity.de/liquidity-services/

Contact: info@cm-equity.de

2021-10-13 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      Amex Exploration Inc. 
              Montreal 
              Canada 
Internet:     https://www.amexexploration.com/ 
ISIN:         CA03114B1022 
WKN:          A2DJY1 
EQS News ID:  1240391 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1240391 2021-10-13

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

