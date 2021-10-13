PRESS RELEASE : Amex Drills High Grade Gold from HGZ Zone of Perron Including up to 43.74 g/t Gold over 6.90 Metres in Shallow Hole and 28.64 g/t Gold over 5.00 Metres at Depth

DGAP-News: Amex Exploration Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Amex Drills High Grade Gold from HGZ Zone of Perron Including up to 43.74 g/t Gold over 6.90 Metres in Shallow Hole and 28.64 g/t Gold over 5.00 Metres at Depth 2021-10-13 / 10:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlights from the Shallow (Western) High Grade Zone include:

- 43.74 g/t Au over 6.90 m, including 531.99 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 302 at a vertical depth of 350 m in hole PE-21-409;

- 76.61 g/t Au over 3.50 m, including 530.97 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 268 at a vertical depth of 480 m in hole PE-21-383W1;

- 36.02 g/t Au over 6.55 m, including 218.15 g/t Au over 1.05 m, for a metal factor of 236 at a vertical depth of 250 m in hole PE-21-392;

- 102.43 g/t Au over 1.80 m, including 357.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m, for a metal factor of 184 at a vertical depth of 300 m in hole PE-21-413;

- 9.46 g/t Au over 6.25 m for a metal factor of 59 at a vertical depth of 160 m in hole PE-21-378;

- 7.87 g/t Au over 6.40 m, including 74.47 g/t Au over 1.00 m, for a metal factor of 50 at a vertical depth of 330 m in hole PE-21-399.

- 4.65 g/t Au over 10.65 m for a metal factor of 50 at a vertical depth of 650 m in hole PE-21-410.

Highlights from the Deep (Eastern) High Grade Zone include:

- 28.64 g/t Au over 5.00 m for a metal factor of 143 at a vertical depth of 850 m in hole PE-21-386;

- 15.63 g/t Au over 6.40 m, including 86.16 g/t Au over 1.00 m, for a metal factor of 100 at a vertical depth of 965 m in hole PE-21-404;

- 14.78 g/t Au over 8.30 m, including 113.56 g/t Au over 1.05 m, for a metal factor of 123 at a vertical depth of 690 m in hole PE-21-403W1;

- 14.85 g/t Au over 5.00 m for a metal factor of 74 at a vertical depth of 330 m in hole PE-21-412; and

- 7.18 g/t Au over 7.70 m for a metal factor of 55 at a vertical depth of 1,000 m in hole PE-21-347W1.

MONTREAL, CANADA - October 13, 2021 - Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex or the Company") (TSX-V: AMX, FRA: MX0, OTCQX: AMXEF) is pleased to announce a total of 26 drill holes focused on expansion and definition drilling of the High Grade Zone on the Perron Project. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ and the mineralized zones.

Today's results are focused on on-strike expansion as well as definition drilling of the High Grade Zone as the Company works towards its maiden resource on the Perron Project. A complete list of results is available in Tables 1 & 2 and presented in Figures 2, 3, & 4. Photos of visible gold in select drillholes are presented in Figure 5. In addition to the results detailed below, Amex is awaiting results on over 14,200 samples at three labs from holes targeting the HGZ, Denise, QF Zone, and Grey Cat Zone, as well as regional exploration drilling.

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "I am very excited with today's results for several reasons. Firstly, the highest metal factor hole in this release, PE-21-409 returning 43.74 g/t Au over 6.90 m, comes from an area of the shallower HGZ that had previously thought to be lower grade as shown in Figure 3. Three additional intercepts, PE-21-418, PE-21-399 and PE-383W1, also confirm the high grade potential in this "lower grade" area that should add significant ounces to the eventual resource estimate. Secondly, our drilling at depth continues to reaffirm our interpretation of strong continuity and a larger "envelope" of greater than 50 metal factor mineralization. Amex has a number of drillholes pending from the High Grade Zone as well as across the project and we look forward to receiving the outstanding results."

Table 1: Assay results from the Western (Shallower) High Grade Zone at Perron

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) Metal Factor (g/t*m) Zone PE-21-409 374.90 381.80 6.90 43.74 Including 380.00 380.80 0.80 29.78 350.00 302 Including 380.80 381.30 0.50 531.99 PE-21-383W1 538.50 542.00 3.50 76.61 480.00 268 Including 540.00 540.50 0.50 530.97 PE-21-392 297.50 304.05 6.55 36.02 250.00 236 Including 302.50 303.55 1.05 218.15 PE-21-413 338.20 340.00 1.80 102.43 300.00 184 Including 338.70 339.20 0.50 357.30 PE-21-378 214.75 221.00 6.25 9.46 160.00 59 Including 219.40 220.45 1.05 44.49 PE-21-399 351.90 358.30 6.40 7.87 330.00 50 Including 357.80 358.30 1.00 74.47 Western (Shallower) HGZ PE-21-410 720.00 730.65 10.65 4.65 650.00 50 Including 722.85 723.75 0.90 24.22 PE-21-421 466.00 474.90 8.90 4.52 440.00 40 Including 474.40 474.90 0.50 74.96 PE-21-418 343.75 351.00 7.25 3.94 320.00 29 Including 348.95 349.75 0.80 30.23 PE-21-390 198.20 205.00 6.80 2.33 160.00 16 Including 202.90 203.50 0.60 23.32 PE-21-385 212.00 220.25 8.25 2.80 170.00 23 Including 219.75 220.25 0.50 25.52 PE-21-383 551.80 561.00 9.20 0.72 490.00 6 PE-21-420 667.50 669.55 2.05 8.88 590.00 18 Including 667.50 668.20 0.70 23.97

*Note that drill results are presented uncapped and lengths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be 70-80% in HGZ. Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

Table 2: Assay results from the Eastern (Deeper) High Grade Zone at Perron

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) Metal Factor (g/t*m) Zone PE-21-386 929.50 934.50 5.00 28.64 850.00 143 Including 932.75 934.50 1.75 79.06 PE-21-404 1062.00 1068.40 6.40 15.63 965.00 100 Including 1062.90 1063.90 1.00 86.16 PE-21-403W1 783.50 791.80 8.30 14.78 690.00 123 Including 786.90 787.95 1.05 113.56 PE-21-412 415.00 420.00 5.00 14.85 330.00 74 Including 418.75 419.50 0.75 89.62 PE-21-347W1 1080.30 1088.00 7.70 7.18 1000.00 55 Including 1080.30 1081.00 0.70 54.78 Eastern (Deep) HGZ PE-21-347W2 1095.60 1104.50 8.90 5.50 1040.00 49 Including 1095.60 1098.10 2.50 18.14 PE-21-423 424.30 428.40 4.10 9.44 340.00 39 PE-21-403 790.20 793.30 3.10 5.41 700.00 17 Including 792.80 793.30 0.50 31.43 PE-21-393 483.40 484.05 0.65 29.89 410.00 19 PE-21-389 485.50 487.00 1.50 7.55 410.00 11 PE-21-400 460.00 464.10 4.10 1.37 380.00 6 PE-21-408 419.35 420.40 1.05 0.70 340.00 1 PE-21-419 415.00 419.95 4.95 2.06 330.00 10

*Note that drill results are presented uncapped and lengths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be 70-80% in HGZ. Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

Qualified Person Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. About Amex Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

