AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.

(AMG)
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes Agenda for the 2021 Annual Meeting

03/25/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
Amsterdam, 25 March 2021 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") has published its Agenda and Explanatory Notes for the 2021 Annual General Meeting which will take place on May 6, 2021.

Given the continuing presence of COVID-19 in the Netherlands, and the restrictive measures in place for gatherings of people, AMG’s 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually this year, without the possibility for shareholders to attend in person. The Company hereby relies on and duly observes the provisions of the Temporary Act COVID-19 Justice and Safety that is effective in the Netherlands.

Shareholders will have the possibility to exercise voting rights by providing voting instructions prior to the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the (proxy) voting procedures. As virtual attendees to the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will be able to watch, listen to, and otherwise follow the Annual General Meeting and ask questions during the proceedings relating to matters on the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting.

The Agenda and Explanatory Notes, including instructions for shareholders to attend the meeting as virtual attendees and/or to exercise their voting rights, are available to investors and other interested parties via the AMG website (www.amg-nv.com).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials combines our recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. Clean Energy Materials spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies combines our leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals consists of our mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.         +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are “forward looking”.  Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information.  When used in this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements.  By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved.  These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.  AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
