AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : 2022 Interim Financial Statements

This report contains the semi-annual financial report of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG" or "the Company"), a Company which was incorporated in the Netherlands as a public limited liability company on November 21, 2006. The address of the Company's registered office is WTC Amsterdam, Toren C, Strawinskylaan 1343, 1077 XX Amsterdam.
The semi-annual report for the six months ended June 30, 2022 consists of the responsibility statement by the Company's Management Board, the semi-annual management report and the condensed consolidated semi-annual financial statements. The information in this semi-annual financial report is unaudited.
The Management Board of the Company hereby declares that to the best of their knowledge, the semi-annual financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the entities included in the consolidation taken as a whole. The half-year management board report gives a true and fair view of the important events of the past six-month period and their impact on the half-year financial statements, as well as the principal risks and uncertainties for the six-month period to come, and the most important related party transactions.
/s/ Heinz C. Schimmelbusch
/s/ Jackson Dunckel
/s/ Eric E. Jackson
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Management Report
AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets. AMG is organized under three reportable segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials ("CEM"), AMG Critical Minerals ("CMI") and AMG Critical Materials Technologies ("CMT"). AMG Clean Energy Materials is comprised of the Vanadium, Lithium, and Tantalum business units. AMG Critical Minerals is comprised of the Graphite, Silicon, and Antimony business units. AMG Critical Materials Technologies is comprised of the Engineering, Titanium Alloys and Chrome Metal business units.
AMG Clean Energy Materials combines our recycling and mining operations producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains, and in lithium we will move further downstream into lithium hydroxide production. AMG Critical Materials Technologies combines AMG's leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals consists of our mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.
With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan.
AMG generated the highest profit attributable to shareholders in our history in the first half of 2022. This outstanding result is mainly driven by our AMG Clean Energy Materials segment, where strong lithium prices lead to improved profitability, as well as by increased aerospace activity within our AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment.
AMG Clean Energy Materials benefited from higher sales volumes and pricing of vanadium and lithium concentrate in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of the prior year. AMG Clean Energy Materials is the segment which is and will continue receiving the most capital investment within AMG, and the capital expenditures of $91 million in the first half of 2022 mainly reflect our investment into the Zanesville vanadium facility and expansion of our lithium activities globally.
AMG Critical Minerals benefited from higher sales volumes and prices across the graphite, antimony, and silicon business units that comprise this segment. The higher revenue was offset by increased raw material prices as well as the ongoing rise in energy and shipping costs.
AMG Critical Materials Technologies had higher revenue compared to the same period in the prior year. This improvement was due to increased titanium alloys sales, as well as higher chrome metal pricing associated with improving conditions in the aerospace sector. Order backlog was $181.0 million as of June 30, 2022, and the Company signed $120.9 million in new orders during the first half of 2022, representing a 1.10x book to bill ratio. The first half of 2022 benefited from strong orders of remelting, heat treatment and induction furnaces.
AMG's first half 2022 selling, general and administrative expenses were $74 million versus $66 million in the comparative period in 2021. This increase was primarily driven by increased strategic project costs and higher variable compensation expense.
AMG's net finance costs were $21 million in the first half of 2022 compared to $13 million in the first half of 2021. This increase was mainly driven by unfavorable foreign exchange movements.
AMG recorded an income tax expense of $22 million in first half of 2022, compared to an income tax benefit of $6 million in the same period in 2021. This variance was mainly driven by movements in the Brazilian real offset partially by higher pre-tax income compared to the prior period. Movements in the Brazilian real exchange rate impact the valuation of the Company's net deferred tax positions related to our operations in Brazil. AMG paid taxes of $13 million in the first half 2022, compared to tax payments of $4 million in the first half of 2021. This was largely due to higher profitability.
Net profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2022 of $58.7 million was driven by the higher revenue noted above offset partially by increased cost of sales, selling, general, and administrative expenses, finance costs and income tax expense.
Cash from operating activities was $36 million in the first half of 2022, driven by the higher net profit and offset partially by an increase in working capital.
AMG's annualized return on capital employed for the first half of 2022 was 25.5%, as compared to 10.0% for the same period in 2021, reflecting the increased profitability during the current period.
AMG finished the first half of 2022 with $365 million of net debt. This increase was mainly due to the significant investment in growth initiatives.
AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the year. Employee benefit liabilities decreased to $108 million mainly due to rising discount rates. This decrease in employee benefit liabilities combined with AMG's higher earnings have increased our equity attributable to shareholders to $357 million, a 33% increase over the year-end value.
As of June 30, 2022, AMG had $301 million of unrestricted cash and total liquidity of $476 million. With this cash on hand and strong projected operating cash flows, AMG believes it can fully fund its current strategic projects while maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Management's objectives consistently focus on delivering positive operational results as well as generating cash to be able to support expansion, research and development, and vertical integration strategies. These objectives are measured by the Company primarily using adjusted EBITDA and cash from operating activities. EBITDA, adjusted for exceptional items, is a measure used by management as a proxy for operating profit. Short-term incentive plans have adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations targets.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a defined performance measure in IFRS Standards. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable with similarly titled performance measures and disclosures by other entities. The following table shows a reconciliation of the Company's net profit to adjusted EBITDA.
Profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
For the six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Profit for the period
59,763
9,950
Income tax expense (benefit)
21,667
(6,490)
Net finance cost
21,130
13,415
Equity-settledshare-based payment transactions
2,752
2,308
Restructuring expense
182
401
Inventory cost adjustment
-
1,164
Asset impairment reversal
-
(776)
Environmental provision
-
11,711
Strategic project expense (1)
7,903
5,077
Share of loss of associates
500
625
Others
99
453
Adjusted EBIT
113,996
37,838
Depreciation and amortization
21,890
21,902
Adjusted EBITDA
135,886
59,740
The Company is in the initial development and ramp-up phases for several strategic expansion projects, including AMG Vanadium's expansion project, the joint venture with Shell, Hybrid Lithium Vanadium Redox Flow Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the the first half of 2022 but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.
Risks and Uncertainties
In our 2021 Annual Report, we have described certain risk categories and risk factors which could have a material adverse effect on our financial position and results. These risks include the COVID-19 pandemic, metal price volatility, mining, customer, supply, legal and regulatory, currency, competition, product quality, safety and liability, financing, business interruption, and information technology. During the first half of 2022, the global markets have experienced significant risks related to increased inflation in many countries and higher energy prices resulting from the conflict in Ukraine. While the Company has enacted measures to mitigate these risks including index-based sales contracts and energy contract hedges, the future consequences of these economic uncertainties cannot currently be estimated with any accuracy. Apart from these factors, the Company believes that the risks identified for the second half of 2022 are in line with the risks that AMG presented in its 2021 Annual Report.
Additional risks currently not known to us, or currently believed not to be material, could ultimately have a material impact on our business, objectives, revenues, income, assets, liquidity, or capital resources.
Operational Outlook
AMG continues to provide strong and consistent results despite the global economic fallout from the geopolitical turbulence in recent months. We are continuing to focus on the things we can control and are extremely pleased with the noted achievements in our strategic initiatives which will drive long-term value creation.
As the year has progressed and more information is available, AMG is increasing its EBITDA guidance for the full year 2022 to a range of between $280 million and $300 million. This range is supported by AMG's geographic diversification and the strength of the global lithium market.
AMG anticipates the Company will increase overall staffing from 3,300 at the end of 2022 by 5% to 10% due to the hiring associated with the ramp-up of the vanadium expansion in Ohio and the lithium expansion in Germany.
Capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be between $175 million and $200 million mainly driven by the finalization of construction for the vanadium expansion in Ohio and expenditures related to the construction of the lithium hydroxide plant in Germany.
With regard to financing in 2022, AMG finalized its debt refinancing in 2021, and although we look to consistently optimize our financial structure, our current liquidity can fully fund all of the approved capital expansion projects mentioned above.
