AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : 2022 Interim Financial Statements

Management Report

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets. AMG is organized under three reportable segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials ("CEM"), AMG Critical Minerals ("CMI") and AMG Critical Materials Technologies ("CMT"). AMG Clean Energy Materials is comprised of the Vanadium, Lithium, and Tantalum business units. AMG Critical Minerals is comprised of the Graphite, Silicon, and Antimony business units. AMG Critical Materials Technologies is comprised of the Engineering, Titanium Alloys and Chrome Metal business units.

AMG Clean Energy Materials combines our recycling and mining operations producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains, and in lithium we will move further downstream into lithium hydroxide production. AMG Critical Materials Technologies combines AMG's leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals consists of our mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan.

AMG generated the highest profit attributable to shareholders in our history in the first half of 2022. This outstanding result is mainly driven by our AMG Clean Energy Materials segment, where strong lithium prices lead to improved profitability, as well as by increased aerospace activity within our AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment.

AMG Clean Energy Materials benefited from higher sales volumes and pricing of vanadium and lithium concentrate in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of the prior year. AMG Clean Energy Materials is the segment which is and will continue receiving the most capital investment within AMG, and the capital expenditures of $91 million in the first half of 2022 mainly reflect our investment into the Zanesville vanadium facility and expansion of our lithium activities globally.

AMG Critical Minerals benefited from higher sales volumes and prices across the graphite, antimony, and silicon business units that comprise this segment. The higher revenue was offset by increased raw material prices as well as the ongoing rise in energy and shipping costs.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies had higher revenue compared to the same period in the prior year. This improvement was due to increased titanium alloys sales, as well as higher chrome metal pricing associated with improving conditions in the aerospace sector. Order backlog was $181.0 million as of June 30, 2022, and the Company signed $120.9 million in new orders during the first half of 2022, representing a 1.10x book to bill ratio. The first half of 2022 benefited from strong orders of remelting, heat treatment and induction furnaces.

AMG's first half 2022 selling, general and administrative expenses were $74 million versus $66 million in the comparative period in 2021. This increase was primarily driven by increased strategic project costs and higher variable compensation expense.

AMG's net finance costs were $21 million in the first half of 2022 compared to $13 million in the first half of 2021. This increase was mainly driven by unfavorable foreign exchange movements.

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $22 million in first half of 2022, compared to an income tax benefit of $6 million in the same period in 2021. This variance was mainly driven by movements in the Brazilian real offset partially by higher pre-tax income compared to the prior period. Movements in the Brazilian real exchange rate impact the valuation of the Company's net deferred tax positions related to our operations in Brazil. AMG paid taxes of $13 million in the first half 2022, compared to tax payments of $4 million in the first half of 2021. This was largely due to higher profitability.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2022 of $58.7 million was driven by the higher revenue noted above offset partially by increased cost of sales, selling, general, and administrative expenses, finance costs and income tax expense.

Cash from operating activities was $36 million in the first half of 2022, driven by the higher net profit and offset partially by an increase in working capital.

AMG's annualized return on capital employed for the first half of 2022 was 25.5%, as compared to 10.0% for the same period in 2021, reflecting the increased profitability during the current period.

AMG finished the first half of 2022 with $365 million of net debt. This increase was mainly due to the significant investment in growth initiatives.