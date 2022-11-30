Advanced search
    AMG   NL0000888691

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.

(AMG)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-11-30 am EST
37.70 EUR   +1.73%
03:14pAmg Advanced Metallurgical N : BlackRock Inc. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
11/21Amg Update On Energy Transformation : LIVA Batteries
GL
11/21Amg Update On Energy Transformation : LIVA Batteries
AQ
AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : BlackRock Inc. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

11/30/2022 | 03:14pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction29 nov 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce34261128
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares948.322,00 Number of voting rights958.550,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares22.057,00 Number of voting rights22.057,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Contract for difference Number of shares34.750,00 Number of voting rights58.130,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,09 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,92 % Indirectly potential0,17 %
Stemrecht Total holding3,20 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,95 % Indirectly potential0,25 %

Date last update: 30 November 2022

Share information
AMG - Advanced Metallurgical Group NV published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:12:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 665 M - -
Net income 2022 173 M - -
Net Debt 2022 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 1 243 M 1 239 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 309
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 38,32 $
Average target price 50,92 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz C. Schimmelbusch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jackson Maddux Dunckel Chief Financial Officer
Steve H. Hanke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Emil Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Donatella Ceccarelli Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.31.51%1 222
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-10.11%53 614
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-3.86%45 868
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 729
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-32.72%10 498
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.06%9 247