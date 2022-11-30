AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : BlackRock Inc. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 29 nov 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 34261128
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares948.322,00
Number of voting rights958.550,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares22.057,00
Number of voting rights22.057,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Contract for difference
Number of shares34.750,00
Number of voting rights58.130,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding3,09 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,92 %
Indirectly potential0,17 %
Stemrecht
Total holding3,20 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,95 %
Indirectly potential0,25 %
Date last update: 30 November 2022
Disclaimer
AMG - Advanced Metallurgical Group NV published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:12:57 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
1 665 M
-
-
Net income 2022
173 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
360 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,15x
Yield 2022
1,74%
Capitalization
1 243 M
1 239 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,96x
EV / Sales 2023
0,88x
Nbr of Employees
3 309
Free-Float
90,1%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
38,32 $
Average target price
50,92 $
Spread / Average Target
32,9%
