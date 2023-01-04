Advanced search
    AMG   NL0000888691

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.

(AMG)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
33.30 EUR   -3.59%
03:08pAmg Advanced Metallurgical N : BlackRock Inc. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
2022AMG Sells First Commercial Industrial Battery Hybrid Energy Storage System
MT
2022AMG Sells the First Commercial LIVA Battery to Wipotec
GL
AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : BlackRock Inc. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

01/04/2023 | 03:08pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction03 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce34261128
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares932.103,00 Number of voting rights944.496,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares37.713,00 Number of voting rights65.870,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares5.054,00 Number of voting rights5.054,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,00 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,87 % Indirectly potential0,13 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,12 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,91 % Indirectly potential0,22 %

Date last update: 04 January 2023

Disclaimer

AMG - Advanced Metallurgical Group NV published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 665 M - -
Net income 2022 173 M - -
Net Debt 2022 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,80x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 1 120 M 1 126 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 309
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 36,43 $
Average target price 50,92 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz C. Schimmelbusch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jackson Maddux Dunckel Chief Financial Officer
Steve H. Hanke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Emil Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Donatella Ceccarelli Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.0.41%1 161
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-0.21%54 200
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION2.05%47 646
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%35 012
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-3.39%10 302
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.0.00%9 813