AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : BlackRock Inc. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 03 jan 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 34261128
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares932.103,00
Number of voting rights944.496,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares37.713,00
Number of voting rights65.870,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares5.054,00
Number of voting rights5.054,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,00 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,87 %
Indirectly potential0,13 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,12 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,91 %
Indirectly potential0,22 %
Date last update: 04 January 2023
Disclaimer
AMG - Advanced Metallurgical Group NV published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 20:07:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
1 665 M
-
-
Net income 2022
173 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
360 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,80x
Yield 2022
1,83%
Capitalization
1 120 M
1 126 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,89x
EV / Sales 2023
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
3 309
Free-Float
91,0%
Chart AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Technical analysis trends AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
36,43 $
Average target price
50,92 $
Spread / Average Target
39,8%
