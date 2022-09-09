Advanced search
    AMG   NL0000888691

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.

(AMG)
09/08 2022
25.24 EUR   +4.56%
09/08AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL N : 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
09/06AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Wins Supply Deal For Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide
MT
09/06AMG Lithium Signs Binding Multiyear Agreement to Supply Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide with EcoPro, the Holding Company of Cathode Materials Manufacturer EcoPro BM
GL
AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

09/09/2022
Back AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date09 sep 2022
  • Issuing institutionAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
  • Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentamg 2022 interim financials - final-a2203-00039.pdf

Date last update: 09 September 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

AMG - Advanced Metallurgical Group NV published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 19:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 635 M - -
Net income 2022 157 M - -
Net Debt 2022 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,85x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 802 M 808 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,06 $
Average target price 48,23 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz C. Schimmelbusch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jackson Maddux Dunckel Chief Financial Officer
Steve H. Hanke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Emil Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Donatella Ceccarelli Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.-14.34%767
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-26.62%43 764
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 919
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-23.34%36 575
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-20.68%12 597
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.77%8 158