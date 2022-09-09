AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Back
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Filing date 09 sep 2022
Issuing institution AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Reporting year 2022
Document
Date last update: 09 September 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
AMG - Advanced Metallurgical Group NV published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 19:09:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Sales 2022
1 635 M
-
-
Net income 2022
157 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
318 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
4,85x
Yield 2022
3,80%
Capitalization
802 M
808 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,69x
EV / Sales 2023
0,63x
Nbr of Employees
3 300
Free-Float
90,3%
Chart AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
24,06 $
Average target price
48,23 $
Spread / Average Target
100%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.