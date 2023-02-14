Advanced search
    AMG   NL0000888691

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.

(AMG)
2023-02-14
37.44 EUR   -1.84%
03:32pAmg Advanced Metallurgical N : Norges Bank - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
01/31AMG Advanced Metallurgical Subsidiary to Supply Lithium Hydroxide to FREYR Battery
MT
01/31AMG Lithium Signs MOU with FREYR Battery for Supply of Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide
GL
AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : Norges Bank - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

02/14/2023
Norges Bank - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
Norges Bank - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce34261128
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.112.890,00 Number of voting rights1.112.890,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,42 % Directly real3,42 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,42 % Directly real3,42 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 14 February 2023

Disclaimer

AMG - Advanced Metallurgical Group NV published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 679 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,62x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 1 279 M 1 281 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 309
Free-Float 91,0%
Managers and Directors
Heinz C. Schimmelbusch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jackson Maddux Dunckel Chief Financial Officer
Steve H. Hanke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Emil Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Donatella Ceccarelli Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.10.87%1 303
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.10.82%60 189
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.07%56 993
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.1.60%10 678
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.9.33%10 568
ALLKEM LIMITED12.37%5 606