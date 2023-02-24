Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMG   NL0000888691

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.

(AMG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:25 2023-02-24 am EST
37.34 EUR   -1.74%
Amg Advanced Metallurgical N : Norges Bank - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
Amg Advanced Metallurgical N : Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
AMG's Low-Cost Lithium Operations Drive AMG to Record-Setting Full Year Earnings
GL
AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : Norges Bank - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

02/24/2023 | 03:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Norges Bank - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
Norges Bank - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction23 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce34261128
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares946.883,00 Number of voting rights946.883,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,91 % Directly real2,91 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,91 % Directly real2,91 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 24 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

AMG - Advanced Metallurgical Group NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 20:42:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 677 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 1 256 M 1 256 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 309
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 39,40 $
Average target price 57,52 $
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz C. Schimmelbusch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jackson Maddux Dunckel Chief Financial Officer
Steve H. Hanke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Emil Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Donatella Ceccarelli Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.10.47%1 283
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.9.97%58 072
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION19.69%55 880
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.12.48%10 710
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-2.56%10 197
ALLKEM LIMITED1.96%4 967