AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : Norges Bank - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

Norges Bank - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction23 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce34261128
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares946.883,00
|
Number of voting rights946.883,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding2,91 %
|
Directly real2,91 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding2,91 %
|
Directly real2,91 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 24 February 2023
Disclaimer
AMG - Advanced Metallurgical Group NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 20:42:54 UTC.