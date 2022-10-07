AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : Société Générale S.A. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
Back
Société Générale S.A. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 06 oct 2022
Person obliged to notify Société Générale S.A.
Issuing institution AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 34261128
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers (short)
Number of shares
Manner of disposal
473.059,00
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
499.959,00
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh)
Distribution in percentages (short)
Type
Directly potential
Indirectly potential
Capital interest
Directly potential1,46 %
Indirectly potential1,54 %
Date last update: 07 October 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
AMG - Advanced Metallurgical Group NV published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 19:31:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Sales 2022
1 657 M
-
-
Net income 2022
182 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
311 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
4,15x
Yield 2022
4,24%
Capitalization
763 M
759 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,65x
EV / Sales 2023
0,57x
Nbr of Employees
3 300
Free-Float
90,3%
Chart AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
23,29 $
Average target price
47,16 $
Spread / Average Target
102%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.