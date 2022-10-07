Advanced search
    AMG   NL0000888691

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.

(AMG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-07 am EDT
24.34 EUR   +2.70%
03:32pAmg Advanced Metallurgical N : Société Générale S.A. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
10/05Amg Advanced Metallurgical N : Investor Presentation
PU
09/26AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the company's securities - Purchase
CO
AMG Advanced Metallurgical N : Société Générale S.A. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

10/07/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
Back Société Générale S.A. - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction06 oct 2022
  • Person obliged to notifySociété Générale S.A.
  • Issuing institutionAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce34261128
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Distribution in numbers (short)
Number of shares Manner of disposal
473.059,00 Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
499.959,00 Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh)
Distribution in percentages (short)
Type Directly potential Indirectly potential
Capital interest Directly potential1,46 % Indirectly potential1,54 %

Date last update: 07 October 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

AMG - Advanced Metallurgical Group NV published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 657 M - -
Net income 2022 182 M - -
Net Debt 2022 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,15x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 763 M 759 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 23,29 $
Average target price 47,16 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz C. Schimmelbusch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jackson Maddux Dunckel Chief Financial Officer
Steve H. Hanke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Emil Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Donatella Ceccarelli Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.-15.90%743
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-28.54%42 621
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 409
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-21.73%37 340
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-30.51%10 910
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.0.18%8 271