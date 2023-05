Financials (USD) Sales 2023 1 580 M - - Net income 2023 169 M - - Net Debt 2023 299 M - - P/E ratio 2023 6,93x Yield 2023 1,08% Capitalization 1 315 M 1 315 M - EV / Sales 2023 1,02x EV / Sales 2024 0,68x Nbr of Employees 3 600 Free-Float 91,0% Chart AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 41,14 $ Average target price 59,33 $ Spread / Average Target 44,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Heinz C. Schimmelbusch Chairman-Management Board & CEO Jackson Maddux Dunckel Chief Financial Officer Steve H. Hanke Chairman-Supervisory Board Eric Emil Jackson Chief Operating Officer Donatella Ceccarelli Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. 8.55% 1 315