BlackRock Inc. - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction16 aug 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAMG Critical Materials N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce34261128
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares25.048,00
|Number of voting rights25.048,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares188.490,00
|Number of voting rights188.490,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares175.982,00
|Number of voting rights188.235,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares472.758,00
|Number of voting rights472.758,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares1.827,00
|Number of voting rights1.827,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares0,00
|Number of voting rights2.322,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock (Singapore) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares13.626,00
|Number of voting rights13.626,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares136.866,00
|Number of voting rights137.283,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares129,00
|Number of voting rights129,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding3,12 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real3,04 %
|Indirectly potential0,08 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,17 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real3,09 %
|Indirectly potential0,08 %
Date last update: 17 August 2023
