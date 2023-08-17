AMG Critical Materials N.V. (formerly AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.) specializes in the fabrication of specialty metals and vacuum furnace systems for the aerospace, electronics, optical, chemical, construction, and transportation industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - metals and advanced materials (62.8%): aluminum alloys, magnesium alloys, silicon metal, chromium metal, tantalum oxides, titanium, vanadium chemical products, aluminum powders, coatings, etc.; - vacuum furnace systems (37.2%): injection furnaces, casting furnaces, crystallization furnaces, carburizing furnaces, etc. The group also offers vacuum heat-treating services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (0.5%), the United States (23.8%), China (22.9%), Germany (13.2%), Brazil (3.8%), Italy (3.8%), the United Kingdom (3.7%), France (3.7%), Canada (2.9%), Japan (2.6%), Austria (2.3%), India (1.7%), South Korea (1.1%), and other (14%).