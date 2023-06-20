AMG Critical Materials N : DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam

DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam
DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction19 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyDWS Investment GmbH
Issuing institutionAMG Critical Materials N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce34261128
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares536.039,00
Number of voting rights706.849,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(DWS Investment GmbH)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding1,65 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real1,65 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding2,17 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,17 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 20 June 2023
Disclaimer
AMG Critical Materials NV published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 19:23:07 UTC.