  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. AMG Critical Materials N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMG   NL0000888691

AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V.

(AMG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:17 2023-06-20 am EDT
46.90 EUR   -2.01%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMG Critical Materials N : DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam

06/20/2023 | 03:24pm EDT
DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam
DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction19 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyDWS Investment GmbH
Issuing institutionAMG Critical Materials N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce34261128
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares536.039,00 Number of voting rights706.849,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(DWS Investment GmbH) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding1,65 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real1,65 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,17 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,17 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 20 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

AMG Critical Materials NV published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 19:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V.
03:24pAmg Critical Materials N : DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
06/15Amg Critical Materials N : – Minutes AGM May 2023
PU
06/01Amg Critical Materials N : Norges Bank - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
05/31AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
05/30Amg Critical Materials N : BlackRock Inc. - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
05/30AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
05/29AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
05/24Fortum, AMG Enter Partnership to Recycle Lithium Salts
MT
05/24AMG Lithium and Fortum Battery Recycling Oy Sign MoU for Supply of Recycled Lithium Hyd..
GL
05/24AMG Lithium and Fortum Battery Recycling Oy Sign MoU for Supply of Recycled Lithium Hyd..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 684 M - -
Net income 2023 228 M - -
Net Debt 2023 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,45x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 1 637 M 1 634 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V.
Duration : Period :
AMG Critical Materials N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 52,29 $
Average target price 62,38 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heinz C. Schimmelbusch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jackson Maddux Dunckel Chief Financial Officer
Steve H. Hanke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Emil Jackson Chief Operating Officer
Donatella Ceccarelli Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V.39.13%1 671
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.27%57 550
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.4.97%57 174
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-5.47%9 662
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.3.10%9 329
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-17.19%8 256
