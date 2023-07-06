DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam
DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction05 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyDWS Investment GmbH
Issuing institutionAMG Critical Materials N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce34261128
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares89.866,00 Number of voting rights1.151.336,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(DWS Investment GmbH) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding0,28 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,28 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,54 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,54 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 06 July 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

AMG Critical Materials NV published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 19:05:06 UTC.