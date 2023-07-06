Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
11:35:16 2023-07-06 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
47.30
EUR
-2.41%
+0.45%
+37.50%
AMG Critical Materials N : DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam
DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam
DWS Investment GmbH - AMG Critical Materials N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 05 jul 2023 Person obliged to notify DWS Investment GmbH Issuing institution AMG Critical Materials N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 34261128 Place of residence Amsterdam Previous result Next result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares89.866,00
Number of voting rights1.151.336,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(DWS Investment GmbH)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding0,28 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,28 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,54 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,54 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 06 July 2023
Disclaimer AMG Critical Materials NV published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 19:05:06 UTC.
Fortum, AMG Enter Partnership to Recycle Lithium Salts
May. 24
MT
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. : Final dividend
May. 07
FA
Amg Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Final Dividend for 2022, Payable on May 11, 2023
May. 04
CI
AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V. : Annual General Meeting
May. 04
FA
Transcript : AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
May. 04
CI
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. : Q1 2023 Earnings Call
May. 04
FA
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
May. 03
CI
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. : Q1 2023 Earnings Release
May. 03
FA
Transcript : AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. - Analyst/Investor Day
Mar. 30
CI
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. : Capital Markets Day
Mar. 30
FA
AMG Takes Over 25% Stake in Zinnwald Lithium
Mar. 23
MT
Zinnwald seeks GBP14 million to support German lithium project
Mar. 22
AN
Transcript : AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
Feb. 23
CI
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. : FY 2022 Earnings Call
Feb. 23
FA
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Feb. 22
CI
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. : FY 2022 Earnings Release
Feb. 22
FA
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Subsidiary to Supply Lithium Hydroxide to FREYR Battery
Jan. 31
MT
AMG Advanced Metallurgical to Build Vanadium Electrolyte Plant in Germany
Jan. 09
MT
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Approval for Vanadium Electrolyte Plant at AMG Titanium
Jan. 09
CI
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. : Oddo BHF Forum
Jan. 08
FA
AMG Sells First Commercial Industrial Battery Hybrid Energy Storage System
Dec. 22
MT
Amg Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.'s Subsidiary, AMG LIVA, Put Its First Battery Hybrid Energy Storage System into Fully Automatic Operation Mode in Hauzenberg, Germany
Nov. 21
CI
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. : Q3 2022 Earnings Call
Nov. 03
FA
Transcript : AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
Nov. 03
CI
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nov. 02
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
AMG Critical Materials N.V. (formerly AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.) specializes in the fabrication of specialty metals and vacuum furnace systems for the aerospace, electronics, optical, chemical, construction, and transportation industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- metals and advanced materials (62.8%): aluminum alloys, magnesium alloys, silicon metal, chromium metal, tantalum oxides, titanium, vanadium chemical products, aluminum powders, coatings, etc.;
- vacuum furnace systems (37.2%): injection furnaces, casting furnaces, crystallization furnaces, carburizing furnaces, etc. The group also offers vacuum heat-treating services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (0.5%), the United States (23.8%), China (22.9%), Germany (13.2%), Brazil (3.8%), Italy (3.8%), the United Kingdom (3.7%), France (3.7%), Canada (2.9%), Japan (2.6%), Austria (2.3%), India (1.7%), South Korea (1.1%), and other (14%).
Read more
More about the company
Average target price
63.89USD
Spread / Average Target
+21.18% Consensus