Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 03 aug 2023 Person obliged to notify Norges Bank Issuing institution AMG Critical Materials N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 34261128 Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.210.480,00
Number of voting rights1.210.480,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,72 %
Directly real3,72 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,72 %
Directly real3,72 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 04 August 2023
Disclaimer AMG Critical Materials NV published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 19:08:02 UTC.
AMG Critical Materials N.V. (formerly AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.) specializes in the fabrication of specialty metals and vacuum furnace systems for the aerospace, electronics, optical, chemical, construction, and transportation industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- metals and advanced materials (62.8%): aluminum alloys, magnesium alloys, silicon metal, chromium metal, tantalum oxides, titanium, vanadium chemical products, aluminum powders, coatings, etc.;
- vacuum furnace systems (37.2%): injection furnaces, casting furnaces, crystallization furnaces, carburizing furnaces, etc. The group also offers vacuum heat-treating services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (0.5%), the United States (23.8%), China (22.9%), Germany (13.2%), Brazil (3.8%), Italy (3.8%), the United Kingdom (3.7%), France (3.7%), Canada (2.9%), Japan (2.6%), Austria (2.3%), India (1.7%), South Korea (1.1%), and other (14%).
