CRITICAL MATERIALS VOOR EEN DUURZAME PLANEET
BELEGGERS PRESENTATIE | BEDRIJFSOVERZICHT 2023
AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V.
1
CAUTIONARY NOTE
This document contains proprietary information and is being provided solely for information purposes by
AMG Critical Materials N.V. (The "Company") and may not be reproduced in any form or further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose, except with the prior written consent of the company. Failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries nor should it or any part of it, nor the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.
This presentation has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company. This document, any presentation made in conjunction herewith and any accompanying materials are for information only and are not a prospectus, offering circular or admission document. This presentation does not form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, invitation or solicitation to subscribe for or purchase, or dispose of any of the securities of the companies mentioned in this presentation. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States or an invitation or an offer to the public or form of application to subscribe for securities. Neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The Company and its advisors are under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation. To the extent allowed by law, none of the Company or its affiliates, advisors or representatives accept any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.
Certain statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements, which contain the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "may," "should" and similar expressions, reflect the beliefs and expectations of the management board of directors of the Company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, the achievement of the anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of the Company's recent acquisitions, the timely development and acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, and the impact of general business and global economic conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Neither the Company, nor any of its respective agents, employees or advisors intend or have any duty or obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice.
This document has not been approved by any competent regulatory or supervisory authority.
2
AMG: CRITICAL
MATERIALS
BEDRIJF
WERELDWIJDE TRENDS
CO2 emissie reductie, circulaire economie, bevolkingsgroei, toename van de welvaart,
en energie-efficiency
VRAAG
Innovative nieuwe producten die CO2 reductie bevorderen, inclusief materialen met hogere energiedichtheid die beter bestand zijn tegen hogere tempraturen, en ook lichter en sterker dan concurrerende materialen
AANBOD
AMG wint, verbetert, zuivert en levert de kritische mineralen waar de markt om vraagt
3
AMG LEVERT CRITICAL MATERIALS EN AANVERWANTE PROCES TECHNOLOGIEEN OM EEN MINDER CO2 INTENSIEVE WERELD TE BEVORDEREN
EEN WERELDWIJDE UITDAGING VOOR DE 21E EEUW
AMG:
ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES
Producten en processen die CO2- uitstoot tijdens het gebruik besparen (bijv. lichtgewicht en brandstofefficiëntie in de lucht-, ruimtevaart- en automobielindustrie)
AMG:
MITIGATING TECHNOLOGIES
Producten en processen die grondstoffen, energie en CO2-uitstoot tijdens de productie besparen. (bijv. recycling van ferrovanadium)
AMG'S ENABLED CO2 EMISSION REDUCTIONS
(Million MT)
2022 99.4
2021 79.0
2020 56.6 *
2019 67.8
2018 61.5
2017 56.0
2016 53.3
2015 42.0
* Daling in 2020 vanwege de impact van de globale pandemie op de volumes in lucht- en ruimtevaart tak van AMG
4
AMG AT A GLANCE
FY 2022 OMZET
41% Clean Energy
BYMaterials
SEGMENT
22% Critical Minerals
37% Critical Materials
Technologies
28% Transport
BY END
21% Gespecialiseerde
metalen en
MARKET
chemicaliën
22% Infrastructuur
29% Energie
34% Europa
BY
28% Noord Amerika
REGION
32% Azië
6% ROW
AMG IS EEN
WERELDWIJDE
LEVERANCIER VAN
CRITICAL
MATERIALS NAAR:
ENERGIE
Marktleider van hoogwaardige speciale metalen en vacuüm- ovensystemen
TRANSPORT
INFRASTRUCTUUR
GESPECIALISEERDE
METALEN EN
CHEMICALIEN
~3,400
~$1.6 billion
Voorloper in
CO2 Reductie
Medewerkers
Jaarlijkse omzet
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AMG Critical Materials NV published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 15:49:07 UTC.