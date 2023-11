AMG Packaging & Paper Company Limited is a Jamaica-based packaging solutions provider. The Company is engaged primarily in the manufacturing, distribution and retailing of cartons of various sizes. Its products include corrugated boxes, die-cut boxes, specialty boxes, custom boxes, and warehousing. Its die cut boxes are customizable corrugated cardboard boxes designed to fit any shape, size, or need. Its corrugated cardboard is a stiff, and light-weight material made up of three layers of brown kraft and medium paper.

Sector Paper Packaging