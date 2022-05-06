Log in
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
236.50 USD   +0.92%
AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 BANK OF AMERICA HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

05/06/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2022 Bank of America Healthcare Conference at 12:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development and Peter H. Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen 
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.  

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.  

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.  In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.  

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks 
Megan Fox, 805-447-1423 (media)
Jessica Akopyan, 805-447-0974 (media) 
Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (investors) 

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-announces-webcast-of-2022-bank-of-america-healthcare-conference-301542008.html

SOURCE Amgen


© PRNewswire 2022
