AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
AMGEN SAYS SOTORASIB STUDY DEMONSTRATES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL OF 6.3 MONTHS IN LUNG CANCER

09/20/2020 | 08:25am EDT

AMGEN SAYS SOTORASIB STUDY DEMONSTRATES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL OF 6.3 MONTHS IN LUNG CANCER

All news about AMGEN INC.
08:41aAMGEN : Clinical Data From Full Phase 1 Cohort Of Investigational Sotorasib Publ..
PR
08:25aMIRATI THERAPEUTICS : Amgen drug shrinks tumors in lung cancer patients with KRA..
RE
08:25aAmgen says sotorasib shrank tumors in 32% of advanced lung cancer patients in..
RE
08:25aAmgen says sotorasib study demonstrates progression-free survival of 6.3 mont..
RE
09/18AMGEN : Form 8937
PU
09/18AMGEN : For People With Lung Cancer, Expanded Biomarker Testing Is Key to Advanc..
PU
09/18ELI LILLY AND : Lilly and Amgen Announce Manufacturing Collaboration for COVID-1..
AQ
09/17ELI LILLY AND : Lilly, Amgen to Collaborate on Making Lilly's Potential Covid-19..
DJ
09/17AMGEN : Lilly and Amgen Announce Manufacturing Collaboration for COVID-19 Antibo..
PR
09/16AMGEN : To Webcast Investor Calls At ESMO 2020
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 394 M - -
Net income 2020 6 888 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 2,55%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,47x
EV / Sales 2021 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 23 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 260,65 $
Last Close Price 247,72 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.2.76%145 088
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.27%392 765
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.27%322 209
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.65%217 034
PFIZER, INC.-6.02%203 549
NOVARTIS AG-9.76%200 978
