    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/02 04:00:00 pm
214.26 USD   +2.13%
Amgen Q3 Results Rise as Annual Profit Outlook Raised
MT
AMGEN : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Amgen 3rd quarter profit beats, sales rise 4%
RE
Amgen 3rd quarter profit beats, sales rise 4%

11/02/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported a 4% increase in third-quarter revenue as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on drug prescriptions began to ease, but said prices for some of its drugs remained under pressure from lower-cost competition.

The biotechnology company's adjusted earnings for the quarter, helped by share repurchases, reached $4.69 per share, beating the $4.27 per share forecast by Wall Street analysts, as compiled by Refinitiv.

Net earnings per share fell 3% to $3.31 driven by a $400 million licensing-related expense from Amgen's collaboration with Japan's Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $6.7 billion, up 4% from $6.4 billion a year earlier, and in line with analyst expectations.

Amgen said sales volumes for the quarter rose 8%, but net selling prices fell 7% as competition, including from cheaper generics and biosimilars, pushed down prices for its arthritis, migraine and infection-fighting drugs.

Sales of arthritis drug Enbrel fell 3% from year earlier to $1.29 billion. Sales of newer cancer drug Lumakras totaled $36 million for the quarter, ahead of analyst estimates of $28 million.

For the full year, Amgen raised its estimate for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $16.50 to $17.10 from a previous $16.00 to $17.00 per share, but lowered the top end of its revenue forecast to $26.2 billion from a previous $26.6 billion. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 004 M - -
Net income 2021 5 854 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 460 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,44x
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 209,79 $
Average target price 241,35 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.-8.76%119 130
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.58%429 166
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.08%342 546
NOVO NORDISK A/S64.70%250 413
PFIZER, INC.18.83%244 676
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.66%226 023