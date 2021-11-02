Amgen 3rd quarter profit beats, sales rise 4%

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported a
4% increase in third-quarter revenue as the impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic on drug prescriptions began to ease, but said
prices for some of its drugs remained under pressure from
lower-cost competition.
The biotechnology company's adjusted earnings for the
quarter, helped by share repurchases, reached $4.69 per share,
beating the $4.27 per share forecast by Wall Street analysts, as
compiled by Refinitiv.
Net earnings per share fell 3% to $3.31 driven by a $400
million licensing-related expense from Amgen's collaboration
with Japan's Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd.
Revenue for the quarter totaled $6.7 billion, up 4% from
$6.4 billion a year earlier, and in line with analyst
expectations.
Amgen said sales volumes for the quarter rose 8%, but net
selling prices fell 7% as competition, including from cheaper
generics and biosimilars, pushed down prices for its arthritis,
migraine and infection-fighting drugs.
Sales of arthritis drug Enbrel fell 3% from year earlier to
$1.29 billion. Sales of newer cancer drug Lumakras totaled $36
million for the quarter, ahead of analyst estimates of $28
million.
For the full year, Amgen raised its estimate for adjusted
earnings per share to a range of $16.50 to $17.10 from a
previous $16.00 to $17.00 per share, but lowered the top end of
its revenue forecast to $26.2 billion from a previous $26.6
billion.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)