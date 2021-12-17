Amgen : A Hashtag For What Needs to Be Said About Asthma

For many of us, breathing comes effortlessly. We may not give it any thought at all. Yet, behind every asthma diagnosis is a story to be told - something to be said. To showcase the unique journey of people living with asthma, we are shedding a light on their experiences through #DearAsthma. We encourage people to address asthma head-on and share their response to "What Needs to be Said to Asthma" on their social media channels.

There are approximately 1 million people in the U.S. living with severe asthma that is uncontrolled or biologic eligible.1-6 That is a lot of stories, all different and distinct from the next.

Asthma is a serious, chronic disease that causes the airways in the lungs to become swollen or inflamed and over-reactive to triggers like pollen, dust or smoke. Severe asthma is debilitating, with patients experiencing frequent exacerbations and significant limitations on lung function and health-related quality of life.3,4

For the millions of people globally living with severe asthma, breathing is very much at the forefront, and each breath brings unique struggles. Each person's experience with severe asthma is different. Some say it feels like "waking up to an elephant sitting on your chest" or "breathing through a cocktail straw." There is no one-size-fits-all profile of the disease.

