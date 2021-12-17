Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 12/17 10:59:09 pm
223.6400 USD   +0.48%
05:08pAstraZeneca-Amgen asthma drug gets U.S. FDA approval
RE
04:54pAstraZeneca-Amgen asthma drug gets U.S. FDA approval
RE
04:50pAMGEN : Behind the Discovery of a New Homegrown Molecule for Severe Asthma
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen : A Hashtag For What Needs to Be Said About Asthma

12/17/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For many of us, breathing comes effortlessly. We may not give it any thought at all. Yet, behind every asthma diagnosis is a story to be told - something to be said. To showcase the unique journey of people living with asthma, we are shedding a light on their experiences through #DearAsthma. We encourage people to address asthma head-on and share their response to "What Needs to be Said to Asthma" on their social media channels.

There are approximately 1 million people in the U.S. living with severe asthma that is uncontrolled or biologic eligible.1-6 That is a lot of stories, all different and distinct from the next.

Asthma is a serious, chronic disease that causes the airways in the lungs to become swollen or inflamed and over-reactive to triggers like pollen, dust or smoke. Severe asthma is debilitating, with patients experiencing frequent exacerbations and significant limitations on lung function and health-related quality of life.3,4

For the millions of people globally living with severe asthma, breathing is very much at the forefront, and each breath brings unique struggles. Each person's experience with severe asthma is different. Some say it feels like "waking up to an elephant sitting on your chest" or "breathing through a cocktail straw." There is no one-size-fits-all profile of the disease.

Visit BreaktheCycle.com for more resources and information about asthma control.

References:

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 21:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMGEN INC.
05:08pAstraZeneca-Amgen asthma drug gets U.S. FDA approval
RE
04:54pAstraZeneca-Amgen asthma drug gets U.S. FDA approval
RE
04:50pAMGEN : Behind the Discovery of a New Homegrown Molecule for Severe Asthma
PU
04:50pSEVERE ASTHMA AND TSLP : Fast Facts
PU
04:50pAMGEN : A Hashtag For What Needs to Be Said About Asthma
PU
04:48pAmgen, AstraZeneca Win FDA Approval of Tezspire for Severe Asthma
MT
04:31pFDA APPROVES TEZSPIRE™ (TEZEPELUMAB-EKKO) IN THE U.S. FOR SEVERE ASTHMA
PR
12/16AMGEN : Accelerating R&D to Speed Medicines to Patients
PU
12/16Amgen on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16Syngene International Agrees to Extend Collaboration with Amgen for Five Years
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 020 M - -
Net income 2021 5 544 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,68x
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 222,58 $
Average target price 238,43 $
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.-3.19%125 372
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.93%455 466
PFIZER, INC.66.40%343 788
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.36%333 565
NOVO NORDISK A/S80.57%267 095
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY65.27%252 976