October 22, 2023 at 10:31 am EDT

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN SAYS CODEBREAK 300 TRIAL WAS STUDIED IN PATIENTS WITH CHEMOREFRACTORY KRAS G12C-MUTATED METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

* AMGEN ANNOUNCES DATA FROM THE GLOBAL PHASE 3 CODEBREAK 300 TRIAL EVALUATING TWO DOSES OF LUMAKRASIN IN COMBINATION WITH VECTIBIX

* AMGEN SAYS DATA SHOWS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT SUPERIORITY IN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

* AMGEN SAYS BASED ON THE CODEBREAK 300 PRIMARY ANALYSIS RESULTS, AMGEN IS PLANNING TO SUBMIT THESE DATA TO REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

* AMGEN SAYS AMONG SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE AND DISEASE CONTROL RATE WERE OBSERVED IN PATIENTS TREATED WITH THE DOSES