  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-10 pm EST
273.88 USD   +1.39%
05:39pAmgen : At Amgen, It's "Innovate or Die" Says Amgen CEO Bob Bradway in Interview with Morgan Stanley
PU
05:10aYear In Review : Top Legal Developments Of 2022
AQ
01/09Transcript : Amgen Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-09-2023 03:45 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen : At Amgen, It's "Innovate or Die" Says Amgen CEO Bob Bradway in Interview with Morgan Stanley

01/10/2023 | 05:39pm EST
As part of the financial services firm's "Exceptional Leaders/Exceptional Ideas" video series, Amgen's CEO discusses how innovation is key to the company's ability to serve patients, deliver strong financial results and attract the best talent.

On September 28, 2022, Amgen CEO Bob Bradway sat down with Matthew Harrison, managing director and head of biotech industry research at Morgan Stanley, to discuss Amgen's strategy of providing innovative medicines that make a big difference for patients suffering from serious diseases. The conversation coincided with "Mission Week" at Amgen and was published recently as part of Morgan Stanley's series of "Exceptional Leaders/Exceptional Ideas" interviews with leading CEOs across a range of industries.

"We like to say at Amgen, 'innovate or die'," Bradway told Harrison. "We believe we can earn a return [on our R&D investments] when we're able to generate innovative new molecules that have a very big effect size for the patients who use them, and where the unmet medical needs are high. If we are able to develop medicines that keep people out of the hospital and that improve a condition not just marginally but profoundly, then society should see that as a good investment." Bradway noted that one area where Amgen is focused on delivering innovation is cardiovascular disease, given that it is responsible for one of every three deaths globally.

Asked whether biosimilar medicines represent a threat to Amgen, Bradway noted that patent expirations are a fact of life in the biotechnology industry and spur the quest for new innovations. Amgen has also built its own industry-leading biosimilars business, taking advantage of its world-class manufacturing capabilities to ensure quality, safety and reliability.

"Manufacturing biologic medicines is a highly complex, science-rich process," he explained, adding that Amgen has always seen it as an area of potential competitive differentiation. "Our industry is littered with companies that lost control of their destinies because they couldn't reliably manufacture complex molecules."

Looking toward the future, Bradway said, "We're incredibly excited about what's happening at the intersection of biology and computing technologies, and in particular machine learning." He noted that Amgen had long anticipated the solution to a four-decade challenge: how to predict a protein's three-dimensional structure from its one-dimensional sequence of amino acids. Google subsidiary DeepMind solved this challenge in July 2021 and published the algorithms it used to do so. "We are already seeing benefits in the speed at which we are able to design new molecules," Bradway observed.

Bradway emphasized that Amgen's ultimate success hinges not on technology, but on attracting and retaining the very best talent. "There's nothing more important than people," he declared, noting the importance of "creating an environment for them to pursue the science and push the boundaries of biotechnology."

"People who want to change the practice of medicine are attracted to an environment like this where we have the resources and the caliber of people across all the different parts of our business to be able to successfully do that," he emphasized. "The common thread is people who don't accept 'no' for an answer, and that attracts other people who want to be part of that innovative environment."

Click here to view Bob Bradway's interview with Morgan Stanley's Matthew Harrison.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 22:38:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 246 M - -
Net income 2022 6 553 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
EV / Sales 2023 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 24 200
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 270,12 $
Average target price 268,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Senior VP-Translational Sciences & Oncology
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.4.78%144 130
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.04%459 051
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.79%332 401
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.10%312 622
ABBVIE INC.0.03%285 796
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.51%279 857