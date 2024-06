This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Tara and Fredrick Robinson, co-founders of the Black Heart Association (BHA), know firsthand the toll that heart attacks and strokes can take on their community. Their advocacy story began when, after multiple visits to her doctor and numerous dismissed symptoms, Tara suffered three heart attacks. [...]